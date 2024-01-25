One of the Country’s Top Trial Attorneys Paid $27 Million for Judd Apatow’s L.A. Estate

Ever since prolific director/producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann sold their Los Angeles estate for a whopping $27 million last fall, curious minds have wondered who bought the powerhouse Hollywood couple’s longtime home. Shrouded in secrecy, the blockbuster sale was the second-biggest deal recorded in L.A.’s ultra-posh Brentwood neighborhood in 2023, though the house was never officially listed on the market.

As it turns out, the buyers are longtime Brentwood Park residents Brian and Rosie Panish, married attorneys and he the L.A. native who co-founded Panish Shea Boyle & Ravipudi LLP, one of California’s most successful personal injury firms.

More from Robb Report

While it may seem odd that a lawyer can afford to pay $27 million—in cash, no less—for a house, Panish isn’t exactly your everyday lawyer. Long considered one of the U.S.’s top trial attorneys, the 66-year-old has obtained more than 30 eight-figure jury verdicts for his clients, more than any other attorney in California. In the 1990s, he represented the plaintiffs in the landmark case of Anderson v. General Motors, which resulted in a record-setting $4.9 billion jury verdict.

Over the years, Panish has also represented clients in high-profile Hollywood cases, including cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family in the legal fallout surrounding her accidental shooting death by actor Alec Baldwin. He’s perhaps best known to the general public, however, for having represented the family of Michael Jackson in their $1.5 billion wrongful-death lawsuit against AEG.

Because the Apatow-to-Panish deal was inked off-market, photos and details of the property are mostly nonexistent. Built by Prison Break producer Marty Adelstein in the mid-2000s, the casually luxe estate was home to Apatow and Mann for more than a decade—since 2009, when they paid Adelstein $18 million for the place.

Story continues

Long and rambling, the East Coast traditional-style main house sits behind tall hedges and magnolia trees. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in just over 10,000 square feet of living space, per tax records. Also on tap are an in-ground trampoline in the grassy backyard, plus mature sycamore trees, a dark-bottom swimming pool, a detached pool house and a three-car garage that’s linked to the main house by a covered and enclosed walkway.

For the last 20 years, the Panishes have owned a smaller but no less lavish home elsewhere in the Brentwood Park neighborhood, this one featuring an East Coast traditional-style house with about 9,000 square feet of living space. In 2022, the couple paid $6 million for a mansion with an infinity-edge pool just outside Las Vegas, in the Nevada community of Henderson.

As for Apatow and Mann, they still maintain a $9 million condo in New York City’s desirable West Village neighborhood.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.