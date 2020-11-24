The one component polyurethane foam market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025
The one component polyurethane foam market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by growing economies of Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand from the construction industries of China, India, and Japan is majorly driving the one component polyurethane foam market in the Asia Pacific region.
One component polyurethane foam is a high-performance thermal and acoustic insulating material noted for its elasticity and excellent abrasion resistance.It is composed of polyurethane polymer, pigments, polyols, fillers, and additives and is used to fill and seal joints in buildings and structures.
One component polyurethane foam is highly elastic and resilient, weather durable, fire-resistant, non-sagging, and watertight, with an excellent adhesive capacity to most of the building and construction materials.
MDI is estimated to lead the one component polyurethane foam market, by raw material in terms of volume, during the forecast period
Based on raw material, MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) is estimated to be the largest segment in one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of volume.It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products.
MDI-based polyurethane foam is the most effective insulation material available and is a major contributor to energy conservation.The increased use of MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products in residential and commercial construction, is boosted by the fact that they are recyclable, safe, and environmentally responsible.
Due to all the superior properties and compatibility with the increased energy efficiency needs, MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products are widely preferred and are expected to witness very high demand in the coming years.
Residential application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of one component polyurethane foam market
Based on application, residential is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the one component polyurethane foam market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities, subsequently driving the demand for one component polyurethane foam in residential construction.
Door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020
Based on end use, door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to dominate the one component polyurethane foam market in 2020.The gaps around window and door frames allow unwanted air to enter residential or commercial buildings and may cause heavy energy losses.
However, one component polyurethane foam efficiently fills, seals, and insulates these gaps and other rough openings.The application of the self-expanding one component polyurethane foam on door and window frame jambs blocks the flow of air, provides greater comfort, and helps reduce energy bills by forming a durable, airtight, and water-resistant seal between the window and door frames.
Thus, one component polyurethane foam is extensively used in the door & window frame jambs end use.
Europe is estimated to dominate the global one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of value
The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of one component polyurethane foam and growing industrialization. Further, Government initiatives for green buildings and energy harvesting have increased the demand for one component polyurethane foam insulation in the European construction industry.
Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 24%, Directors – 36%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 45%, South America – 3%, Middle East & Africa – 12%
The major manufacturers of one component polyurethane foam are Soudal Group (Belgium), Henkel AG & Co. (Germany), Hanno-Werk GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Selena Group (Poland) and Tremco illbruck Group (Germany). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions, acquisitions, investments, partnerships, joint ventures, and product launches strategies ,between 2018 and 2020, to expand their presence in the global market, offer innovative products, and expand their customer base.
