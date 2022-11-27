One Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) insider upped their stake by 0.6% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CMPX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Compass Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Vered Bisker-Leib is the biggest insider sale of Compass Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$4.37. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.9%of Vered Bisker-Leib's holding.

Thomas Schuetz bought 306.41k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$2.60. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Compass Therapeutics Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Compass Therapeutics recently. In that time, President & COO Vered Bisker-Leib dumped US$201k worth of shares. On the other hand we note Co-Founder Thomas Schuetz bought US$145k worth of shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.3% of Compass Therapeutics shares, worth about US$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Compass Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Compass Therapeutics is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Compass Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

