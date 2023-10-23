‘One company charged £76,000’: The spray foam ‘sharks’ preying on pensioners

Diane Jennison, 78, says she made the ‘grave mistake’ of installing the spray foam insulation in her house due to a ‘pushy salesman’ - Jay Williams

Door-to-door salesmen armed with on-the-spot ‘deals’ are pressuring pensioners into splashing out thousands of pounds on insulation which can render their homes unsellable, cause damp and even lead to life-changing health conditions.

Spray foam is a type of loft insulation, but when incorrectly installed between the rafters of the roof it can prevent ventilation throughout a property.

With nowhere to go, the heat expands and contracts until gaps start appearing in the roof. Mortgage lenders deem this to be a big structural risk, so often refuse to lend on properties with this type of insulation.

Homeowners are then unable to sell their properties unless they can find a cash buyer, and are not allowed to release any equity.

Spray foam also contains isocyanates. The Health and Safety Executive, a government agency, says asthma symptoms can “develop immediately” following exposure to isocyanates.

If the exposure persists, the agency says there is a risk of permanent, incurable asthma which “can have life-changing consequences”.

Homeowners are not meant to be in their property when spray foam is installed, but the Telegraph spoke to one woman who was and is now having to sleep in her car so she can breathe without wheezing.

Spray foam insulation costs around £2,500 to £4,000 to install, and removing it costs a similar amount.

According to one claims firm, the same businesses that install the insulation also tend to cash in on other similarly priced services, such as moss-removal on the roof and even spray foam removal.

They do this, the firm claims, by approaching previous customers under new brand names registered through Companies House.

Back in March, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) issued a warning to homeowners telling them not to accept ‘cold-calls’ or “unsolicited offers relating to spray foam installations”.

Until this year, the Government was dishing out grants to homeowners which could be used for spray foam insulation. This was removed in April, with the Government stating it is aware of “issues” with spray foam insulation.

‘You think how can I be so stupid? But it’s the pressure’

Diane Jennison, 78, was sitting in her Somerset home when a spray foam installer rang and said he was ‘in the area’ – a small town called Devizes – doing loft insulation and asked if she would be interested.

She said yes, but after he arrived she realised she had made a grave mistake.

“He was very pushy. He kept ringing his ‘manager’ to get the price down. He kept saying the price he could get me ‘was only for today’. I couldn’t think of anybody to ask. So at the time, it seemed like a good idea.

“I didn’t think he was going to go unless I said yes. Looking back now, I feel quite embarrassed about saying yes to it. You think how can I be so stupid? But it’s the pressure.”

Ms Jennison paid the man, who worked for Airtech Insulation, £2,500 for his services. Not long after that, a company with a different name called up about spraying her roof to stop moss growing on it.

They said they could do it for the same price as the loft insulation. The man who turned up was the same man who had installed Ms Jennison’s spray foam. “I had assumed they were different companies. They had different names.”

Ms Jennison’s roof turned from dark brown to beige – no longer in keeping with the rest of the road – and she found herself another £2,500 lighter.

Diane Jennison ended up paying £5000 pounds to first install the insulation and then to get it removed - Jay Williams

A few months passed, until one day Ms Jennison watched a TV programme which featured the owner of a Grade-II listed property who had to pay for a new roof after they got the same spray foam insulation she had.

“I went down to an estate agent in Devizes. She said it was a complete no-no in a house. But it was too late.

“I became very worried, and in the end I couldn’t stand it. I had to have it removed.”

Ms Jennison spent another £2,500 to get rid of it, taking her total spend on the murky industry to £7,500. She later got some of this back by submitting a claim.

Airtech Insulation ceased trading last Christmas after listing assets of around £50,000 a few months prior, according to Companies House. It was incorporated in 2017.

‘If you want the offer, you’ll have to sign up now’

Maureen Howson, 73, was approached by the same company back in December 2021. She said she received a phone call from a man saying they were in the area and could do a ‘survey’ for her.

Ms Howson, who is a widow in Brighton, was told ‘if you want the offer, you’ll have to sign up now’. Having asked what the alternatives were, they said she would have to get scaffolding around the house.

The widow paid £3,000 for the meringue-like insulation, thinking she had secured a bargain based on a man who had quoted her £6,000 for the same service a few years earlier.

“He said I could get a cheaper deal because of my age. They seem to do it ad hoc and see who bites. I’ve been living alone these past four years. I haven’t had anyone at home to discuss these things with.”

“Looking back, it’s a hell of a lot of money for one day’s work. That’s all they were here for.”

A few months after the installation, another man phoned her up about the pitfalls with spray foam. More ‘surveys’ were done, prompting the second man to determine it hadn’t been put in properly and needed to be removed.

‘This industry needs to be regulated’

Claims firm Hydrogard Legal Services has been helping people like Ms Jennison and Ms Howson win their money back from spray foam installers since August 2022.

Chris Brown, a director at the firm, said homeowners with spray foam insulation have most likely been “mis-sold” to by “sharks”.

He said 85pc of his cases involve pensioners, including one customer who was sold the spray foam at the age of 92.

Mr Brown said: “Homeowners are told they can save up 50pc on utility bills, but nobody is advising them that they will have problems getting a buyer or equity release.

“We know people who have spent upwards of £15,000. One company charged £76,000 down in Devon. Older, vulnerable customers tend to end up spending the most.

“When customers are contacted by companies, they are told they will have their properties surveyed. Typically, these companies do not employ surveyors. They employ salesmen.”

Anyone who pays one of these companies on a debit card is protected for 120 days under Visa chargeback rules. Those who use finance or credit are also covered by Section 75 under the Consumer Credit Act.

But those who pay in cash or through their bank are at the mercy of the company who sold the insulation to reimburse them.

Hydrogard has around 750 live complaints against banks, credit card companies, and spray foam firms.

Mr Brown said many spray foam insulation firms have now ceased trading due to banks’ adverse lending appetites, but that many of the people behind these firms are now cashing in on removing it.

The solicitor added: “This industry needs to be regulated. Installers are not following the instruction of their own certification and are still installing it between the rafters. The police aren’t interested because it’s not malicious damage.

“When the Financial Conduct Authority stepped into the prepaid funeral plan market, this wiped out the ones doing it wrong. We need something similar to happen here.”

‘The company disappeared’

Adrian Prince, 68, lives in Kenilworth. In March 2022, when he was out, his wife opened the door to a spray foam installer.

The man said he could do it the next day, which seemed abnormally quick to Mr Prince. He recalled how the man, who claimed to be from Ideal Home Solutions, behaved in his house that next day.

“He was laying back in one of our chairs. He said they were doing another home round the corner and that they were very happy with what they’d done. But he never said where this house was – now I wish we’d asked and checked with them first.

“I thought he was quite pushy for the time frame and quite insistent. I was a buyer for most of my career and you don’t act like that when you’re selling something.

“They’re like tarmac salesmen. They go into an area and then bomb it. They even foamed over wires in the roof.”

Adrian Prince: ‘They’re like tarmac salesmen. They go into an area and then bomb it’ - Andrew Fox

The service was priced at £4,000, but Mr Prince and his wife only ever spent the deposit – which was £1,000 – because the company disappeared before it sent them an invoice for the rest. Unfortunately, removing the spray foam came to another £4,000.

Like Airtech Insulation, Ideal Home Solutions has also ceased trading. It was wound up in September in 2022, having been incorporated less than three years prior.

‘I woke up wheezing and had to pay them to remove it’

One homeowner, 61, until recently lived with her son. She is a nurse in South East London and has asked to remain anonymous because she is still in the process of trying to seek compensation.

Having seen various companies’ adverts, she filled out a form for spray foam insulation online in March. Once she gave away her details, the nurse said she was immediately pressed and told that the company she had contacted was overwhelmed with appointments.

She paid them £2,500 for the insulation, which was installed while she was in the house. Almost immediately after the spray foam was installed, the nurse developed a cold.

She said: “The cold didn’t go away, and one night I woke up with wheezing. I jumped off the bed. I told them I was reacting to it and they needed to take it out. They said it couldn’t be the cause and that I’d have to pay £5,000 for them to take it out.”

The nurse said she had no underlying health conditions, that she ate well, was active and that her doctor told her a chemical must be causing something because there were no signs of infection.

She said: “They were just in it for the money. I paid them to remove it, but they didn’t clean up afterwards. Now I’m still sleeping on the road and wearing a mask in the house – even when I shower – but I’m not sure if it’s helping.

“I still have this hoarse voice and phlegm stuck to my throat. I fear it will be a long-term problem. Nothing feels like it’s working. They should lock these firms away and throw away the key. It’s not fair.”

Now, the nurse is considering renting so she can sleep without coughing through the night. She has lived in her home for 13 years.

