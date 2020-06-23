One of the Coldest Objects in the Solar System Might've Had a Violently Hot Start

Photo credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

A fresh new look at pictures of Pluto taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft have revealed insight into how the dwarf planet may have formed.

Pluto once had a vast subsurface sea.

Scientists believe this ancient ocean formed quickly and violently.

When NASA's New Horizons spacecraft zipped by Pluto in 2015, it took stunning images that revealed intricate details on the dwarf planet's frozen surface.

Scientists have long believed that Pluto's ancient subsurface sea slowly formed over millions of years as radioactive decay melted ice on the dwarf planet. New research suggests that the frozen world may have gotten off to a "hot start," where heat from meteorite impacts trapped within the proto-dwarf planet formed a vast subsurface sea quickly and violently.

To look for clues about the dwarf planet's early years, a team of researchers from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the Southwest Research Institute delved into the vast treasure trove of imagery taken by the New Horizons spacecraft. Like the sculpted valleys and tall mountains carved in Earth's surface, Pluto's surface features reveal information about how the world formed. The team published their results June 22 in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Photo credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Alex Parker

After analyzing the dwarf planet's bizarre surface features, the team created a series of computer models that explored the different ways that the planet could have formed. “If it started cold and the ice melted internally, Pluto would have contracted and we should see compression features on its surface, whereas if it started hot it should have expanded as the ocean froze and we should see extension features on the surface,” planetary scientist Carver Bierson, who is a graduate student at UCSC, said in a statement.

The team only found evidence of extensional features—both ancient and modern—which suggests that a short, violent birth could have given way to an early ocean. The team then calculated what it would take for the dwarf planet to start off as a heated body. Two scenarios explain how early Pluto brought the heat: energy from radioactive decay warmed the proto-dwarf planet or, more likely, it was bombarded by nearby material and the energy from these impacts would have spurred melting.

The timing matters, though. According to their calculations, if Pluto's formation took too long, heat created by the gravitational energy of these impacts would have escaped into space. So Pluto's formation would have had to be quick, geologically speaking, on the order of around 30,000 years. The researchers also suggest this could reshape our understanding of how other Kuiper Belt objects like Eris and MakeMake formed.

But there's still so much more to explore on the frozen world. When New Horizons popped by, it was only able to capture a small fraction of Pluto's surface in fine detail. "Maybe by chance, we missed some ancient terrain that recorded large-scale compression," Bierson told Space.com. "You can imagine that if you only looked at the geology of one-quarter of Earth's surface, you could learn a lot, but you would also be missing some context. For now, we can only work with what we have."

