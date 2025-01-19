He can be a one-club man – Phil Foden urged to commit whole career to Man City

Pep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to follow in Erling Haaland’s footsteps and commit his entire career to Manchester City.

Haaland this week signed an astonishing, bumper new nine-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2034.

The Norwegian striker celebrated with a goal in Sunday’s 6-0 rout of Ipswich, while Foden scored two.

England international Foden has been key to City’s recent mini-revival, having scored five goals in his last three Premier League outings.

His current deal runs until 2027, but Guardiola said: “He should not (leave).

“He can be a one-club man and finish his career here and play many, many years. At his age and with the amount of goals, the amount of games, the amount of assists, his work ethic.

“The biggest quality is that around the box he has goals in his blood, his bones, in his mind. He thinks, ‘I’m going to score’.

“It’s not easy to find. That’s why I want to try to put in him central positions because he has a specific quality.

“We talked many times over the last month or weeks, he was a completely different boy at the beginning of the season with a few problems, because they are human beings and sometimes in a long career you have a setback, it’s normal.

“But we’re really pleased that he’s happy again and enjoying playing and that’s really good for all of us.”

City look like they are enjoying playing again after racking up their biggest Premier League win in more than two years.

Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku and James McAtee were also on target as the champions, who kicked off in eight place, moved above Newcastle into fourth on goal difference.

It was their best league win since hammering Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline in August 2022 and means, following their alarming run towards the end of last year of only one win in 14 matches, they are back in the top four for the first time since December 1.

“For a long time we didn’t perform in the way we have done and the most important thing today was obviously the result, but is the fact they realised what we were. For a long time, for many reasons we weren’t,” added Guardiola.

“The important thing is realising, ‘Oh, when we do this, OK, we can compete or we can be a team enjoying what we like to do’.

“Hopefully the players can feel it. We have talked a lot lately about what we have missed.”

Memories of Ipswich’s 9-0 humiliation by Manchester United 30 years ago came flooding back to many at Portman Road, but, mercifully for them, City declared on six.

Town boss Kieran McKenna said: “It was a painful game for us, no doubt about that. The opponent was too strong for us in all aspects.

“It was a good game for 27 minutes. We could have had the first goal. But after the first goal their confidence and quality went to a level we couldn’t deal with. It was a really difficult day.”