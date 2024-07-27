Is one of City’s most important players set to stay at Manchester City?

Across the summer the saga that surrounds one of Manchester City’s most important players in Ederson has rumbled away. The potential of the City’s number-one keeper leaving for the Saudi Pro League has been ever-present. But is the ongoing saga about to come to an end? That could now be a realistic possibility.

Fabrizio Romano has reported via his official X account that negotiations between Al-Ittihad and Manchester City have not progressed. Romano further reports that the situation between the two clubs is complicated. Furthermore, Romano reports that the world champions are demanding a transfer fee between €50/60 million to sell Ederson. Lastly, Romano also reports that Al-Ittihad is considering other options from La Liga in their chase for a goalkeeper.

It has been an eventful week in regards to news surrounding Ederson.

It has been an eventful week regarding news surrounding Ederson and his future. Firstly Sam Lee reported for the Athletic that City’s number-one keeper was ‘affected’ by praise for Stefan Ortega at the end of last season. Yesterday, Ederson responded to Sam Lee’s report via his official Instagram page. The Brazilian international said in response to Lee’s report: “Clarifying that the note published by The Athletic yesterday refers to my alleged dissatisfaction with a colleague. It is completely false. The supposed reported day was without a doubt, one of the hardest days of my career. I suffered a fracture that prevented me from playing in the final stretch of the season and consequently representing my country in Copa America. At the time of the injury, my thought was only to continue in the match, defending City in the contest for the conquered title. But the emotion of the match would be greater than reality and fatally. I would have no way to continue as I would like because of the damage it caused, completely hindering my field of vision. I stay focused on the preparation of the season.”

Pep Guardiola wants Ederson to stay at Manchester City and he may get his wish.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not want to lose one of Manchester City’s most important players. The City manager made his feelings known on the importance of Ederson to his side yesterday. Speaking before his team’s friendly against AC Milan Guardiola told the media: “I wish from the bottom of my heart Eddie (Ederson)continues with us. Replacing Eddie is so difficult. Of course, what I said, it depends on him, if he wants to… But I would love it if he stayed because I cannot imagine our process, our success in these last years without him, and he’s an important figure in the locker room, in his presence, many things. And hopefully, it would be a good signing for us.”

The longer it goes without Manchester City and Al-Ittihad agreeing on a transfer fee for Ederson the chances of the City keeper remaining at the club grow. That would be a huge positive for the world champions given the importance of Ederson to the City lineup. As Pep Guardiola stated yesterday the champions aren’t the same team without Ederson in the lineup. That isn’t a knock on Stefan Ortega but the Brazilian international is one of the best goalkeepers in world football. He has proven that time and time again during his time at the Etihad. It now appears that the chances of Ederson staying at Manchester City have risen based on the available information.

It did appear following Sam Lee’s report that a speedy resolution was needed regarding Ederson’s future. Based on Romano’s report, Pep Guardiola’s comments and Ederson’s response to Sam Lee’s report one of City’s most important players may be set to stay at the club. That would be the ideal outcome for Manchester City as they continue their preparations for the 24/25 season.