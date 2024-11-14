The one Chelsea regular letting the team down with ratings below 6.5

With the season a quarter gone and a full two weeks off for the international break, it’s a nice moment to take a look at the stats generated by Chelsea so far this campaign.

It’s been an impressive start – Jamie Carragher was one of the pundits admitting recently that the Blues are far ahead of where he expected them to be, and we’re in the same boat. So who has been leading the way? A number of players have had starring moments to propel us to third place with 11 games played.

Christopher Nkunku and Jadon Sancho celebrate a late winner.

Chelsea’s top performers – and one who can improve

Noni Madueke had an explosive game against Wolves and also equalised against Nottingham Forest a couple of weeks later. Jadon Sancho might a bright start, although injury and illness have meant his impact has dropped off a cliff. Pedro Neto has stepped up to take his place however, and is now our most in-form wide man.

Cole Palmer of course has had some brilliant moments too – an insane 7 goals and 5 assists in the league already shows he’s picked up where he left off last season. Nicolas Jackson has 6 and 3, and continues to play so well that Christopher Nkunku can’t get a look in.

Moises Caicedo would be many people’s pick for player of the year so far though – beyond goals and assists he’s been perhaps the most consistent performer of all for the team so far, no matte who features alongside him.

Then there’s the defence – Robert Sanchez has had criticism in goal, but Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana seem to finally be building a partnership at the back. All in all, a good haul.

So if we want to keep up this form and get better, who needs to up their game? Of all the players to start 9 games or more of the 11 we’ve played, Malo Gusto has the lowest WhoScored rating at just 6.44.