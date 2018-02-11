One change Max Parrot made to reach the Olympic podium

Max Parrot was stubborn. He was an athlete that did not embrace the benefits of change. However, after placing fifth at the Sochi Olympics Parrot began to look for new ways to improve upon his skill set and demeanour. Parrot turned to the help of a sport psychologist.

“I have my eyes wide opened now, and open to many new things.” Parrot said about his attitude as he prepared for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. “Leading to this Olympic in PyeongChang, I’ve added to my team a sport psychologist, and he’s been very helpful.”

The move to add a sport psychologist has immediately paid dividends for Parrot as he improved upon his fifth place finish in 2014, with a silver medal performance in PyeongChang.