ONE Championship signs KSW double champion Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic is no longer a free agent.

A double champion in KSW, Soldic (20-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) has signed with ONE Championship. He announced the news Monday on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani.

Considered by many MMA diehards as one of the best fighters in the world outside of the UFC, Soldic held the KSW middleweight and welterweight titles. In 20 pro wins, the 27-year-old has 19 finishes and is regarded as an all-action fighter.

“People always think it’s all UFC,” Soldic told MMA Junkie in February. “… It’s hard to explain. UFC is UFC. It’s No. 1. When I started MMA, we watched UFC. This is (the) dream. When I go in America, when I spar with the guys, they know what KSW is, but nobody watches it. In Europe, they follow a lot.

“… We have really good pay-per-views and really good public full of fans (in) the arena. Everything is good because we live in Europe and it’s a European organization. But in the UFC and in the U.S.A., the world watches. You can be a big, big star – a superstar. In Europe, you have one maximum and that’s it.”

A date, location, and opponent for Soldic’s debut have not been announced.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie