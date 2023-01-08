ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18

Victoria Lee, a rising fighter with the ONE Championship, died last month, her sister announced Saturday. She was 18 years old.

Lee was the sister of ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee and ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee. In her Instagram post, Angela wrote that Victoria died on Dec. 26.

No cause of death has been revealed, but Angela's announcement included a plea for her followers to keep checking on their loved ones.

Lee, who was active on Instagram, made her professional MMA debut in February 2021 at the age of the 16. In her first fight at ONE: Fists of Fury, Lee defeated Sunisa Srisan in the second round with a rear-naked choke.

She followed that up with two more wins that year over Luping Wang and Victoria Souza, both finishes, but had not fought since ONE: Revolution in September 2021. Given that initial success and her pedigree, many expected big things from her in the future.

Before her professional MMA career, Lee excelled as an amateur, becoming a two-time Hawaiian pankration junior world champion, a Hawaii state wrestling champion and an IMMAF junior world champion per MMA Junkie.

Lee's siblings are both among ONE's biggest stars. Christian is a two-time lightweight champion who took double-belt status with a welterweight win in November and holds a career record of 17-4. Angela has held the atomweight title since 2016 and recently challenged for the strawweight title.