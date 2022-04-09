One of Canada's oldest bands is celebrating 150 years of making music

The Nanaimo Brass Band pictured in 1873. More than a century and a half later, the band is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a performance at Nanaimo&#39;s Port Theatre on Sunday, April 10. (Shari Barker/BC Archives - image credit)
The Nanaimo Brass Band pictured in 1873. More than a century and a half later, the band is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a performance at Nanaimo's Port Theatre on Sunday, April 10. (Shari Barker/BC Archives - image credit)

A band that once performed for the Queen of England in 1873 is celebrating more than a century of making music.

The Nanaimo Concert Band has changed its name several times over its 150 years, although their passion for performing has remained the same.

"It's the camaraderie of playing together and the joy of making music together and you know, the chance to do a service for the community," said band president John Barker, who has been with the group for 40 years and plays the French horn.

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, the group of volunteer musicians will be taking the stage at the Port Theatre in Nanaimo on Sunday.

"The program was specially selected to include pieces of music which have some historical significance either to the band or just historically significant pieces over that 150 years," said Barker in an interview with CBC's All Points West.

Shari Barker/NCB Archives
Shari Barker/NCB Archives

Shari Barker, historian for the band — and wife to John — says the group started as a brass band in 1872, and has since grown to include woodwind players and percussionists, too.

"We have musicians in their mid-20s and the oldest player is in their 90s," she said.

The member who has been with the band the longest recently retired, she says — after 80 years with the band.

Shari, who plays the clarinet, joined the band 40 years ago, when she was 14.

"It becomes a band family. Everyone gets to know each other. We're all working toward the same goals," she said. "When you leave, you're on a music high."

The Nanaimo Concert Band has performed continuously for the past century and a half. According to the Barkers, it is one the oldest bands in the country.

Keeping spirits up

The band was formed when St. Paul's Anglican Church minister Rev. James Reynard, who transferred to Nanaimo from Barkerville, suggested the formation of a brass band for the Vancouver Island city.

"Nanaimo had been a coal mining town for about 10 or 15 years. And of course, a lot of coal miners came from Great Britain. And all the coal mines over there have brass bands," said John.

"The musicians were coal miners from the local mines. They travelled to their concerts by stream train, steamships and by horse and buggy."

The band's first performance took place in the U.K. on May 24, 1873, during the birthday of Queen Victoria.

"Many of the band members served in both world wars, they lived through the depression years, were killed in the mining disasters, all the while playing concerts to keep the spirits up for the people of Nanaimo," Shari said in an email to CBC News.

A huge part of community

Shari says the band has always been a huge part of Nanaimo's local community, especially in the days when there was no television.

"Back then, the only entertainment really was music. If there was any big events, especially in small towns, everyone wanted live music for it. The band played at the opening of buildings, any royal visits and parades."

Shari Barker/NCB Archives
Shari Barker/NCB Archives

The band has played at every Remembrance Day ceremony since the end of the First World War, and in 1997 they received an Excellence in Culture award from the City of Nanaimo.

As part of the band's 150th anniversary celebration, the city will light up the historic Bastion landmark in gold and burgundy — the band's colours — until April 14.

