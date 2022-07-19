One California congressman voted against Finland and Sweden joining NATO. Here’s why

Gillian Brassil
·4 min read
JOHN WALKER/jwalker@fresnobee.com

Just 18 lawmakers opposed a U.S. House resolution that proclaimed support for Sweden and Finland joining military alliance NATO.

All were Republicans, one a Californian.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, said in a statement Tuesday that “Every country admitted to NATO expands the risk of the United States being entangled in a European war, requiring the blood and treasure of the entire nation to support.”

Members of the 30-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization must come to the defense of one another if under attack.

“In return, what does America get? The strength of the mighty Finnish and Swedish armies? If American interests are threatened, we always have the option of becoming involved. This measure would change the option into an obligation,” he said.

Monday’s House vote merely voiced support for the two Nordic nations becoming part of NATO and encouraged swift action.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May amid the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine. The alliance — which spans Europe, the U.S. and Canada — invited the two nations to join at the end of June, kick-starting the process to become a member. It typically takes about a year.

McClintock voted “no” along with a group of far-right conservatives, many of whom remain ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump. As president, Trump complained that the U.S. shouldered an unfair burden of defense costs.

On Tuesday, McClintock said adding nations to NATO that were neutral in the wake of World War II and the Cold War “would add still more trip-wires that could embroil America in a European war at a time when America’s greatest international threats are outside of Europe.”

Nineteen House members skipped Monday’s vote — two Democrats and 17 Republicans — none of whom were from California.

McClintock on adding to NATO

McClintock has long advocated against NATO nations who do not “pay their fair share for its support.”

In 2019, the Elk Grove congressman voted “no” on the NATO Support Act which blocked U.S. withdrawal while Trump pondered pulling support.

The U.S. is part of a minority of NATO countries that spends at least 2% of its gross domestic product on defense, a fiscal goal that member countries agreed to meet by 2024.

McClintock said he supported NATO and the U.S. being a part of it but that the 2019 act perpetually allowed other countries to unfairly ride on U.S. coattails.

“NATO was formed to provide security against the now-defunct Soviet Union; not to relieve individual European nations from their responsibility to maintain their own defenses at America’s expense,” he said at the time.

The 2022 House resolution also says that Russian action against Sweden and Finland joining NATO would not be tolerated and encourages NATO nations to meet the goal of spending 2% of their GDP on defense, which countries pledged to at the 2014 NATO summit.

McClintock on Russia

Russia swiftly criticized NATO’s invitation in June. President Vladimir Putin warned that if troops and military weapons were deployed in Sweden and Finland, Russia “would be obliged to respond symmetrically.”

McClintock, historically tough on Russia, was late to condemn the invasion of Ukraine in February. The week prior, the congressman had said that a simple way to deter Putin would be to say that Ukraine would not become part of NATO.

A few days after the invasion, McClintock said that Russia’s actions were “barbaric” and “an affront to all humanity.”

In a 522-word statement, he criticized how the U.S. handled oil production, troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is not a call to war with Russia,” he said in the February statement. “It is a wake-up call that America is growing dangerously vulnerable in an increasingly violent and unstable world.”

In voting “yes” to $40-billion in military aid for Ukraine in May 2022, McClintock said he hoped it would stabilize the region “before the conflict spreads to a point that directly threatens American security or triggers American treaty obligations.”

McClintock voting record

McClintock, seeking re-election in California’s new 5th Congressional District, was awarded by the American Conservative Union for siding with their views 100% of the time on key issues last year, the only California Republican to do so.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also voted against the resolution regarding NATO, similarly sided with the ACU 100% of the time on key issues — against impeaching Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, D.C. statehood and stricter background checks for firearm sales, to name a few.

The 18 naysayers on supporting Finland and Sweden’s entry to NATO were:

  1. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

  2. Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

  3. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

  4. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.

  5. Ben Cline, R-Va.

  6. Michael Cloud, R-Texas

  7. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio

  8. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

  9. Bob Good, R-Va.

  10. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Ga.

  11. Morgan Griffith, R-Va.

  12. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

  13. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

  14. Mary Miller, R. Ill.

  15. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

  16. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

  17. Chip Roy, R-Texas

  18. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

McClatchy DC’s David Lightman contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Woman whose father died in 9/11 said it's 'disgusting' that Trump is hosting the Saudi-backed LIV tournament in 'the backyard' of Ground Zero

    Families of 9/11 victims have long alleged ties between Saudi officials and the 9/11 terrorists, though the Saudi government has denied involvement.

  • Ukraine war: First lady in US for high-level meetings

    Olena Zelenska will address Congress in person on Wednesday, four months after her husband's virtual speech.

  • Twitter censored a post by MTG that mocked a trans official but didn't delete it because it 'may be in the public's interest'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insulted and appeared to deadname Dr. Rachel Levine, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine

    TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country’s military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin's own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions.

  • 18 Republicans — including MTG, Matt Gaetz, and Lauren Boebert — voted against Sweden and Finland joining NATO

    The vote in support of Sweden's and Finland's NATO applications was opposed by 18 Republicans, including some of the House's most far-right members.

  • Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Go Glam for Monaco's Grandest Gala!

    The Red Cross Gala was presided over by Princess Grace, Albert's mother, for 24 years — and she made it "the biggest social event on the European calendar"

  • Venue cancels pro-Trump tour featuring Michael Flynn and Roger Stone after a community petition warned it could attract white supremacists

    The tour has featured speakers including Eric Trump, the MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and the conspiracy-theory spreading InfoWars host Alex Jones.

  • I tried Everlane's 'most flattering' swimsuit ever — and right now, it's 50% off

    Everlane shoppers call this one-piece the "best-fitting" swimsuit ever — here's my honest review.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af