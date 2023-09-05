One business has an outstanding violation: Ada County food service inspections Aug. 15-21, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Butler Amusements - J and L Sweeties, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
28*
California Mexican Food, 10889 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*, 20*, 23*
Kahootz Steak and Alehouse, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian
22
Pronto Pups/State Fair Lemonade — Booth 3, 2023 Special Events, Boise
22*
Shadow Valley Golf Club, 15711 Idaho 55, Garden City
10*, 28*
The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
23*
Tra Boba Milk Tea Café, 1480 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
A Blend Above, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Basilios Tacos, Pastor 9397 W. Martingale Drive, Boise
Basilios Tacos Fruit, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Blimpie America’s Sub Stop, 1535 N. Main St., Meridian
Brit’s Best Cakes and Cones, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Butler Amusement — Pizza By the Slice, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Butler Amusements — Corn Dogs and Fries, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 369 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Chili Pepper, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Eagle Hills Golf Course Restaurant, 605 N. Edgewood Lane, Eagle
Eve’s Espresso AKA Eve’s Apples, Garden City Fair Grounds, Garden City
Greenbelt Market, 3472 N. Prospect Way, Garden City
Hope Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle
Hot Stuff, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Hugo’s Deli, 10599 W. Overland Road, Boise
Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, 2023 Temp Event, Garden City
Jacksons Food Stores, 5801 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Jilly’s Nibbles and Nosh, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Jones’ Burgers, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Marty’s Treats Aka Tasty Treats, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Mr. Bee’s, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Nate’s Corn Booth, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 10785 W. lake Hazel Road, Suite 100, Boise
Pita Hut, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian
Primo’s Gourmet Food, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Pronto Pups State Fair Lemonades 1, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Pronto Pups State Fair Lemonades 2, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Rainbow’s End, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Rogue Concessions / NY Style Italian Sausage, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Roy’s Milkshakes, 2023 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Savory Girl TV, 774 Palmetto Drive, Eagle
Starbucks Coffee Company, 5021 W. State St., Boise
Taco Del Mar, 2976 E. State St., Eagle
The Coconut Guy, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
TOTS, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Wendy’s, 3680 W. State St., Boise
Wilder’s, 2023 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City