One business has an outstanding violation: Ada County food service inspections Aug. 15-21, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Butler Amusements - J and L Sweeties, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

28*

California Mexican Food, 10889 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*, 20*, 23*

Kahootz Steak and Alehouse, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian

22

Pronto Pups/State Fair Lemonade — Booth 3, 2023 Special Events, Boise

22*

Shadow Valley Golf Club, 15711 Idaho 55, Garden City

10*, 28*

The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

23*

Tra Boba Milk Tea Café, 1480 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

A Blend Above, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Basilios Tacos, Pastor 9397 W. Martingale Drive, Boise

Basilios Tacos Fruit, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Blimpie America’s Sub Stop, 1535 N. Main St., Meridian

Brit’s Best Cakes and Cones, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Butler Amusement — Pizza By the Slice, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Butler Amusements — Corn Dogs and Fries, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 369 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Chili Pepper, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Eagle Hills Golf Course Restaurant, 605 N. Edgewood Lane, Eagle

Eve’s Espresso AKA Eve’s Apples, Garden City Fair Grounds, Garden City

Greenbelt Market, 3472 N. Prospect Way, Garden City

Hope Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle

Hot Stuff, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Hugo’s Deli, 10599 W. Overland Road, Boise

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, 2023 Temp Event, Garden City

Jacksons Food Stores, 5801 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Jilly’s Nibbles and Nosh, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Jones’ Burgers, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Marty’s Treats Aka Tasty Treats, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Mr. Bee’s, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Nate’s Corn Booth, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 10785 W. lake Hazel Road, Suite 100, Boise

Pita Hut, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian

Primo’s Gourmet Food, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Pronto Pups State Fair Lemonades 1, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Pronto Pups State Fair Lemonades 2, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Rainbow’s End, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Rogue Concessions / NY Style Italian Sausage, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Roy’s Milkshakes, 2023 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Savory Girl TV, 774 Palmetto Drive, Eagle

Starbucks Coffee Company, 5021 W. State St., Boise

Taco Del Mar, 2976 E. State St., Eagle

The Coconut Guy, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

TOTS, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Wendy’s, 3680 W. State St., Boise

Wilder’s, 2023 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City