One Year of Brutality and These Europeans Still Won’t Back Ukraine

Barbie Latza Nadeau
·4 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

One year after Russia’s shocking invasion of Ukraine turned into a bloody war that has flattened some of the country’s cities, much of the world is rallying around Volodomyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. But in some corners of Europe—where support matters most—patience is waning. Continued support in Europe comes on the back of staggering fuel prices after cutting the umbilical cord with Russia, a continuing threat of nuclear war, and an expensive refugee problem that has seen an influx of more than eight million refugees since the war began.

Emily Channell-Justice, director of the Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program at Harvard University, told The Daily Beast that Poland’s unwavering support for Ukraine has inspired other countries to follow suit. She says the most notable European detractor has long been Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who has recently amped up his rhetoric, suggesting that “only Hungary and the Vatican” want peace over war.

The Vatican has vehemently urged an end to sending arms to Ukraine and has previously blamed NATO for “barking at Putin’s door,” essentially baiting him. “The continued pro-Russian position of Victor Orban is troubling, if not surprising,” Channell-Justice told The Daily Beast. “For the moment, I don’t see Orban’s influence spreading, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Russian actors are still trying to find nefarious ways to get pro-Russian leaders into positions of more influence in Europe. This is one of the reasons Putin is committed to prolonging the war—I think he hopes that the longer the war goes on, the more European leaders and citizens will tire of supporting Ukraine.”

Orban recently accused Germany of taking orders from the U.S. over its sudden decision to send heavy tanks “rolling eastward across Ukrainian soil, towards the Russian border,” and says doing so has been a “crucial factor in the war’s escalation to a pan-European level.” And he continues to plead that the conflict is between “two Slavic states” not Europe, calling it “their war, not ours,” at a recent security summit in Munich.

Russia Celebrates Ukraine Anniversary With Threat to Invade Another Country

But other fans of Russian president Vladimir Putin have also sparked new controversy. Silvio Berlusconi, whose bromance with Putin is well documented, drew criticism from European conservatives over comments against Zelensky, saying he would not meet the Ukraine leader who he viewed as “very, very bad.”

Those comments drew Zelensky’s ire at a recent press conference in Kyiv with prime minister Giorgio Meloni, during which Zelensky criticized the three-time prime minister. “Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed by missiles, never have tanks come to his backyard, no one has murdered his relatives.” Zelensky said as Meloni grimaced as the translation reached her. “He never had to pack his suitcase at 3 a.m. to escape or his wife had to look for food, and all thanks to the ‘brotherly love’ of Russia.”

Berlusconi’s comments led to the threatened cancellation of the European People’s Party (EPP) planned meeting in Naples later this year, saying they could not attend if Berlusconi were there. Berlusconi contends, instead, that he represents a growing number of voices who question the viability of continuing to send weapons to Ukraine.

Writing in Foreign Policy, Vasyl Cherepanyn, the head of the Visual Culture Research Center in Kyiv, dissected the notion that the world is increasingly reluctantly behind Ukraine despite rhetoric against Russia. “An uncomfortable truth about Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine, so plainly obvious that it’s usually overlooked, is that it became possible not only because it was conceived and carried out by the aggressor but also because it was allowed by bystanders,” he wrote.

“The biggest blow to democracy on a global scale was not the war itself but the fact that—despite all “never again” claims—European and Western countries in general agreed and accepted beforehand that another European nation might be deprived of its sovereignty, freedom, and independent institutions, and it might find itself militarily occupied.” He justified the comment by underscoring that had they not felt that way, “they wouldn’t have evacuated their embassies in Kyiv.”

And French president Emanuele Macron raised eyebrows last week when he told a newspaper that the aim has to be to defeat Russia, not destroy it or remove Putin. “I do not think, as some people do, that we must aim for a total defeat of Russia, attacking Russia on its own soil,” he told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. “Those observers want to, above all else, crush Russia. That has never been the position of France, and it will never be our position.”

Fiona Hill, a former U.S. National Security Council, specializing in Russian and European affairs, has also posed the question about how much the support is for Ukraine or simply against Russia. “We’re constantly, again, always thinking about provoking Vladimir Putin, crossing Vladimir Putin's red lines,” she told the Associated Press. “But what about ours?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Most of Putin's presidential administration is secretly against the Ukraine war but don't dare tell him: report

    Putin's weakness for loyalty over competence means his own top officials aren't expressing their opposition to the Ukraine war, the FT reported.

  • The toxic wastewater from the Ohio train crash is being sent 1,300 miles away to Texas, but local authorities weren't told until a week after it started arriving, county judge says

    Lina Hidalgo, Harris County's chief executive, said she wasn't told the toxic water was coming and had to find out from the press.

  • Russia will be in 'meaningfully worse position' after Ukraine war: Ian Bremmer

    It has been one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin started his invasion of Ukraine. Could there be an end in sight? Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the situation surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war saying, "Putin's not going anywhere." Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith spoke to Bremmer about this and much more. Watch the full interview here. Key Video Takeaways: 0:00 - Russia in 'meaningfully worse position' 0:14 - Russia will become 'powerful rogue state' 0:28 - 'Putin isn't going anywhere' 0:45 - Ukraine counter offensive 0:57 - 'Americans don't have enough ammunition' to give Ukraine 1:22 - Americans scaring up ammunition for Ukraine

  • Lithuania's prime minister says Ukrainians should get all the weapons they want because they are dying for Europe's safety: 'We're just losing some money'

    Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told Insider that Ukrainians are protecting European security, and should get as much help as possible.

  • Get Ready—Rihanna Is About to Take the Stage Again

    She's set to perform her latest song at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

  • Presenter threatens 'serious action' against Putin defender 'if I catch you listening to my show again'

    It came on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

  • Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration declared its solidarity with Ukraine with fresh action as well as strong words on Friday, piling sweeping new sanctions on Moscow and approving a new $2 billion weapons package to re-arm Kyiv a year after Russia’s invasion. Despite the U.S. and allies’ continued ambitious efforts to bolster the Ukrainians, there are no signs of an endgame in the war, which seems destined to enter an even more complicated phase in the months ahead. On the somber annivers

  • GOP Leader Threatens DirecTV: Bring Back Newsmax—‘Or Else’

    NewsmaxIssuing an unvarnished threat to DirecTV on Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) claimed he told the pay-TV provider to quickly bring pro-Trump channel Newsmax back to its lineup—“or else.”Comer’s unsubtle attempt at government interference comes less than a month after he promised to investigate DirecTV for dropping the conservative network last month. While Newsmax and its Republican allies have relentlessly accused the satellite carrier of “political discrimina

  • Hungary PM says more talks needed on Finland, Sweden NATO bids

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that more parliamentary group talks were needed before lawmakers vote on the ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids which they will begin debating on Wednesday. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkey for harbouring what Ankara considers to be members of terrorist groups.

  • G20 fails to reach consensus on Russia-Ukraine war -sources

    G20 finance chiefs have been unable to reach a consensus on describing the war in Ukraine and are likely to end a meeting in India on Saturday without a joint communique, delegates said. The United States and its allies in the G7 group of nations have been adamant in demands that the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour, which has been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations, they said. Russia, which is a member of the G20, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation", and avoids calling it an invasion or war.

  • OnPolitics special edition: One year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The beginning of Russia's war with Ukraine will be one year on Friday.

  • The 10 Best Teeth Whitening Pens to Brighten Your Smile Anytime, Anywhere

    To help you choose a new teeth whitener, we've rounded up the best teeth whitening pens. Teeth whitening options can come in many forms, including fancy dentist's office treatments, at-home kits, and toothpastes. "For typical whitening products, maintenance is dependent on how much red wine, coffee, or tea that the patient ingests," Twice's chief dental officer and New York City-based cosmetic dentist Jonathan Levine tells BAZAAR.com.

  • 'The chances of Ukrainian soldiers returning to normal life are ruined - many are technically blind'

    After serving as a Brigadier in the British Army for 30 years, Tom Ogilvie-Graham, 62, now manages an ophthalmic organisation, the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), which has raised nearly €3 million in equipment and medical supplies in order to aid the Ukraine war effort.

  • 'Every key metric' favors Ukraine 1 year after Russia's invasion, one expert says; dueling moments of silence at UN: Live updates

    Ukraine and Russia routinely claim gains, but neither side has pushed the frontline more than a few miles in any direction in recent months. Updates.

  • German activists park destroyed, rusting tank outside Russian embassy

    Activists protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine parked a destroyed, rusty tank directly in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Friday, bringing a piece of the battlefield to the centre of the German capital. The Russian embassy was not available for comment. The tank, a Russian T-72 B1, was destroyed on March 31, 2022, close to the village of Dmytrivka near Kyiv, by an anti-tank mine, according to organiser Giebel and colleague Enno Lenze.

  • EU fails again to agree new Russia sanctions, talks to resume Friday - sources

    European Union countries on Thursday failed to agree on a new set of sanctions against Russia that they had planned to have in place for the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, diplomatic sources told Reuters. The 27 EU countries need to agree unanimously to introduce sanctions. Representatives of the member states were due to meet again at 0900 GMT on Friday - the day Russia invaded Ukraine last year - to try seal a deal, according to the sources.

  • The decline of Western Christianity makes us vulnerable to dictators and dogmatists

    There is an undercurrent in some conservative circles which sympathises with Vladimir Putin because he is a Christian leader of a Christian country.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

    via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit

  • Here’s What a Body Language Expert Had to Say About Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs

    Kate Middleton is coming into her own (even more!) and we absolutely love that for her. This past weekend, Princess Catherine and Prince William showed up and showed out on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Princess of Wales completely wowed us with her classic re-wear (with only a small alteration), rocking a white asymmetrical Alexander McQueen gown, a pair of black opera gloves designed by Cornelia James and beautiful gold drop earrings from Zara. After analyzing photos of their latest red carp

  • States seek ways to curb deadly highway wrong-way crashes

    BOSTON (AP) — As Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was driving home from the governor's inauguration ball last month, he was struck head-on by a driver who had entered the highway using a ramp going in the wrong direction, killing both Williams and the driver. Williams' death threw a spotlight on a kind of car accident that is particularly deadly: wrong-way crashes. Each year in the United States, they result in 400 to 500 deaths according to federal highway administrators. “He was the lif