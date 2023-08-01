One of Britain’s wealthiest men to bulldoze wildlife haven to subsidise his house repairs

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

An attempt by the Duke of Northumberland’s property company to replace neighbours’ allotments with 80 apartments is simply an effort to line his already deep pockets, a public inquiry has heard.

Northumberland Estates, which manages the property empire of Ralph Percy, 12th Duke of Northumberland and one of Britain’s wealthiest men, has applied to flatten allotments owned by the Duke in Isleworth, West London, to build a sprawling apartment complex.

The firm says the proceeds of the new flats will be used to fund the upkeep of Syon House, the Duke’s Grade I listed home which sits within the 200-acre Syon Park, in the London Borough of Hounslow, which featured in the Regency drama Bridgerton.

Park Road Allotments, a three-acre wildlife haven in Isleworth, has been used as allotments since 1917 when the Duke’s ancestor leased the land to the council to feed wounded soldiers returning from the First World War.

But now Northumberland Estates’ plans to demolish nearly three-quarters of the allotments, much-loved by locals, to build apartments.

The Park Road Allotments in Isleworth which the Duke of Northumberland wants to build on - Paul Grover

Labour Cllr Salman Shaheen, who has championed the campaign to keep the allotments as they are, has said he is “not convinced” that alternative sources of funding “do not or could not exist”.

Addressing a public inquiry into the proposal, chaired by the Planning Inspectorate on Tuesday, Cllr Shaheen questioned whether the scheme was a way “to line the Duke’s already deep pockets”, adding: “A man richer than the King has shown no evidence to prove that the only way to fund the repairs to one historic asset is by destroying another historic asset.”

Cllr Shaheen also said the Duke’s intention to “bulldoze” the allotments which his ancestor leased to the community more than a hundred years ago was “a far cry from noblesse oblige”.

His comments were echoed by Suzanne Mutch, representing the Church Street East residents’ association, who said: “Historically, was it not the role of great landowners to act as custodians of the land that they had acquired through the ages.

Story continues

“From where we stand, the 12 Duke of Northumberland, has relinquished the role of Custodian and protector of the land for the role of money maker, with Syon Park hosting: a garden centre, shops, a butcher’s, restaurants, bars, chauffeur services, a Hilton hotel... all of which brings heavy traffic and congestion to the area, a lot of funding to the estate, but maybe not such a true benefit to the wider community.”

Melissa Murphy KC, acting for Northumberland Estates, told the inquiry that the “purpose” of the application was to “deliver an annual income to benefit Syon House”.

She added: “Though in private ownership, Syon House is open to the public, as is Syon Park. It is much visited, much loved, greatly valued. It is also in need of money to be spent on it.”

During the proceedings at Hounslow House, one teenage girl who spoke in favour of maintaining the allotments suggested that to alleviate the costs of running Syon House, the Duke of Northumberland should hand it over to the National Trust.

The local residents have been fighting to keep the plot of land which is a haven for wildlife in a built-up area of West London - Yui Mok/PA

However, a spokesman for Northumberland Estates said this option was “not being considered”, adding that the Estates “has a legacy of good custodianship”.

Northumberland Estates, director of planning and development, Colin Barnes, said: “We are confident that our development plans will provide the borough of Hounslow with many benefits.

The scheme addresses the well documented shortage of this type of housing in Greater London, offering 40 per cent affordable housing in an area where many people are priced out of the market, as well as housing for key NHS workers to meet a requirement identified by West Middlesex Hospital.



“We have committed to providing long-term allotments on the southern portion of the site that can accommodate existing allotment holders and attract new users. In addition, we have reaffirmed that the income from the development will be used to restore, conserve, and maintain Syon House, a Listed Building within parkland that itself provides significant community benefits.



“Although some have tried to personalise the issues discussed at the inquiry, we hope planning permission will be granted and we can deliver a scheme that benefits allotment holders and the wider community.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.