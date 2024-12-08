One big difference between Motta and Allegri at Juventus and it’s not the point tally

One big difference between Motta and Allegri at Juventus and it’s not the point tally

Massimiliano Allegri had nine points more than Thiago Motta after 15 Serie A rounds last season, but the big difference between the two coaches is the investment Juventus made for them, writes Lorenzo Bettoni.

Motta’s Juventus are the only unbeaten team in Serie A this season, but the Old Lady has collected nine draws in the opening 15 rounds and are four points below the top four with Fiorentina who even have a game in hand.

Fans at the Allianz Stadium lost patience during Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Bologna, and Italian media are inevitably making comparisons between Motta and his predecessor, Allegri.

The Bianconeri had collected 36 points in the opening 15 league matches under the Tuscan tactician last season, while Motta’s Juventus only have 27 this term.

Although some fans on social media suggest that the comparison with 2023-24 is unfair to Motta, given that he’s just started his reign at Juventus, while Allegri was on his third consecutive season in Turin last term, one big difference between the two coaches is clear and highlighted by different results this term.

The Bianconeri, in fact, invested nearly €200m in new signings last summer, precisely €164.8m, according to Transfermarkt.

On the other hand, Allegri’s new purchase budget in the 2023 summer transfer window was just €84m, including the money spent to sign Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean on permanent deals. Practically, the only new signing for the Tuscan tactician in 2023 was Timothy Weah, who moved to Turin from Lille for €11m.

Juventus did not play in European competitions last season, and Motta has been plagued by injuries this term. Nevertheless, results have been inconsistent under Motta, and the playing style hasn’t improved much compared to 2023-24.

epa11762941 Juventus coach Thiago Motta during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Bologna FC at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 7 December 2024. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Juventus started a new project under the former Italy midfielder, but the investments the club made for him over the summer suggest that the results should have been different, especially because some disappointing results came when Motta had most of the team available.

Draws against Empoli, Cagliari and Parma came when Motta had most of his team available and grabbing victories in these matches would have made a big difference for the Old Lady.

Juventus’ hopes of winning the Serie A title vanished in February last season, but Allegri was never in danger of missing out on a Champions League place.

This season, on the other hand, the Bianconeri are facing tough competition, not only in the race for the Scudetto but also for a Champions League spot.

The Serie A giants will face strugglers Venezia and Monza in Serie A before a crunch meeting with Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium on December 29, and Motta cannot drop more points if he wants to keep the Old Lady close to the top four and avoid further comparison with his illustrious predecessor.