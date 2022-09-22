One of the best spots for apple picking in US is this tiny California farm, Yelp says

Summer is officially over, which means it’s time for all of the iconic fall festivities like apple picking.

And a small California farm is one of the best places for apple picking nationwide, according to Yelp’s list of the “top 25 apple picking spots in the U.S.”

Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard in Oak Glen is a 3-acre micro farm with an heirloom apple orchard, berry patches, flower fields and gardens.

But the fruit isn’t quite ready for harvest.

The apple fair begins the first weekend of October and will likely last two weekends, the farm’s website says.

Admission to the farm costs $5, along with $3.75 per pound of picked apples.

“Apples were amazing and picking them was a good investment of time. Truly organic and they last way over a month,” one reviewer wrote last year.

In addition to picking fruit, guests can also play tomahawk toss and children can play in an interactive garden and play space. There’s also photography vignettes and seasonal gardens.

“There was tomahawk throwing, horseshoes, gem panning and crafting as well! This was a truly wonderful family event,” another reviewer wrote.

Oak Glen is about 30 miles east of San Bernardino.

The best brunch in California is served at a food truck, Yelp says. Here’s why

This California milkshake is among ‘most outrageous’ in US. It’s loaded with treats

Best tableside guacamole in the US? California has two of the top contenders, Yelp says