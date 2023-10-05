One of the best quarterbacks in the Fort Worth-area announced his commitment to TCU

The Horned Frogs received a commitment from one of the top players in the Fort Worth-area.

North Crowley junior quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. announced his commitment to TCU Thursday on Twitter.

Jimerson leads North Crowley, the Star-Telegram’s No. 2 Class 6A team in the Fort Worth-area. In five games this season, Jimerson Jr. is averaging 234 passing yards and 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.

He’s also a threat on the ground. Jimerson, at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, has tallied 71 rushing yards per game. This season, he’s scored five rushing touchdowns.

JImerson Jr. has been a cornerstone of an undefeated North Crowley team that is averaging a whopping 59 points per game. The Panthers and Jimerson Jr. are the team to beat in District 3-6A.

Jimerson is the second recruit in the class of 2025 to commit to the Horned Frogs, and he is also the second quarterback. Claudia Taylor Johnson High School QB Ty Hawkins, rated as the No. 9 QB in the class of 2025 by 247Sports, is committed to play for head coach Sonny Dykes and Co.

Aledo senior quarterback and state champion Hauss Hejny, the Star-Telegrams’ Fort Worth-area preseason player of the year, is also committed to the Horned Frogs.

With Jimerson’s commitment, TCU is strengthening their pipeline to the Panthers. North Crowley senior defensive lineman Sterlin Brooks and athlete Julian Knox are committed to play at TCU.