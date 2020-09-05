One of the best OLED TVs on the market is $1,200 off for Labor Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If we had to name one thing we've gotten more use out of than anything else in 2020, it would have to be our TVs. Between all of the exciting Disney+ launches that happened in recent months and the binge-watching sessions we've been logging of our favorite shows, these investment pieces have certainly been put to good use. In fact, it just might be time for an upgrade! If you're feeling the same, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a top-notch television than the one we're about to tell you about. Currently, you can get the star performer of LG's 2020 OLED range—this LG OLED CX 4K TV—for a whopping $1,200 off, marking its lowest price of the season.

Just in time for the NBA finals, shoppers can nab this 77-inch screen at Best Buy for $3,799.99, which is $1,200 off its usual price of $4,999.99. (We did also find the same model at Newegg going for $3,599.99, but you'd be buying it from a third party seller). Either way, this marks the best price we've ever seen for this model, which hardly ever goes on sale. While not as deep of a price drop, you can also get the the 55- and 65-inch models for $200 to $300 off, respectively.

When we tested the best TVs on the market, we found LG's CX series to be a superlative performer compared to other popular brands we tried, including Sony and Samsung. It took second place in our scoring, coming in right behind the LG C9 ($2,199.99) as we found it to be a super strong all-rounder with excellent motion handling for both gamers and sports fans. No matter what was on-screen, the LG CX never failed to serve up incredible, picture-perfect performance, the likes of which we've come to expect from OLED TVs. What's more, in our in-depth review, we found that "the lab tests indicate stellar performance across the board—from contrast to color."

Thanks to its OLED TV panel, which emits light on a pixel-by-pixel basis, the OLED77CX delivers a super sharp, detailed picture with ultra-deep blacks and rich colors. It supports the popular Dolby Vision HDR format, too, so you can stream all your favorite HD, 4K content without lagging, and it also comes complete with LG’s webOS Smart TV platform, which will give you access to many of the most popular streaming apps on the market, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

This discount won't be around for long (it ends Monday, September 7), so it's certainly an amazing time to splurge if you've been pondering a home entertainment upgrade for some time. Prepare yourself for a viewing experience that will blow you away, folks!

