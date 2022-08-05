One of the Best Nikes of All Time Returns This Holiday Season

There's no intellectualizing it, the Nike Air Max 97 is just cool. Somehow the silhouette transcends trends, being duplicitously retro and modern.

Designed by Christian Tresser, the Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" was inspired by chrome mountain bikes, though sneaker folklore also points the designer's inspiration toward Japanese bullet trains. The shoe's layered wave-shaped overlays were informed by the shape a drop of water makes as it drips into a puddle. Just poetic.

Last seen in 2017 for the model's 20th anniversary, the "Silver Bullet" will return this year in honor of it's 25th anniversary. November 11 has been reported as the shoe's release date, although it has yet to be confirmed by Nike. Fans can expect the pair to carry a $180 price tag.

In other footwear news, the Air Jordan 1 Low returns in an Easter-inspired colorway.