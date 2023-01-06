One of the ‘best doughnut shops in America’ is now open in South End
A Miami-based doughnut shop that has been called one of the best doughnut shops in America is now open in South End.
The Salty Donut — named one of the 31 “best donut shops in America” by Thrilled in 2018 — opens for business on the bottom floor of the Dimensional Funds tower in South End on Friday, Jan. 6 with craft doughnuts and coffee.
Free stuff: To celebrate its opening weekend, from Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8, the first 50 guests each day will receive a limited edition gift bag that includes a Charlotte tote bag, postcard, stickers and swag.
About The Salty Donut
The shop got its start out of a trailer in 2015 before moving to a brick-and-mortar spot in Miami. At the Charlotte location, expect some “Charlotte specific flavors inspired by the neighborhood,” according to a release. Other flavors to look forward to:
Traditional Glazed: 24 hour brioche, vanilla bean glaze
Brown Butter + Salt Cake: Vanilla bean cake doughnut, brown butter glaze, topped with Maldon sea salt
Milk & Cookies: 24 hour brioche, sweet cream glaze, hot fudge drizzle, topped with cocoa cookie crunch
Layered Ham & Cheese Roll: 24 hour herb-buttered brioche layered with ham, cheddar cheese and mustard.
The family-owned brand uses homemade and locally sourced ingredients.
An indoor/outdoor solarium means you’ll be able to get counter service or pick up an online order and have your dog with you, said CEO and co-founder Andy Rodriguez. “We absolutely want this to be THE gathering place in South End for those wanting something fun to do on a weekend, grab something for the office, meet a friend for coffee, go for a walk with the dog ...” he said.
The location will be specifically designed for South End and will include local influences, the company stated. Expect a “hotel lobby bar vibe” at the spot, which will be designed by STORYN Studio Architecture and The Salty’s co-founder, Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez.
There’s also an app. When you sign up, you’ll receive a free doughnut or coffee, and you will begin earning loyalty points toward future perks.
The Salty Donut
Location: 1515 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Cuisine: Doughnut shop, breakfast, dessert
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Instagram: @thesaltydonut