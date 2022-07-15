One of the best credit cards for groceries now offers 3% cash back online

The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express is a great option for online purchases
The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express has just released a few powerhouse perks sure to appeal to any wallet. New cardholders can take advantage of a 0% interest rate for 15 months on both new purchases and balance transfers as well as a $200 statement credit just for signing up.

This well-rounded Amex was already one of the best credit cards for groceries.  And with its brand new rewards in mind, it’s a can’t-miss card for online shopping. Amex just added a 3% cash back feature on online purchases of up to $6,000 per year from U.S. retailers. Coming off one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, this card is perfect for snagging some leftover deals.

The online benefit is even sweeter when you account for the additional 3% cash back the Blue Cash Everyday Card earns on trips to the gas station and the grocery store (on up to $6,000 purchases per year). While there is a $6,000 spending cap on these rewards annually, if you go over, your cash back doesn’t stop like with many cards. Instead, the rate goes to 1% per purchase. As gas and food prices rise, earning cash back can be useful to help save on unavoidable costs. In addition, you’ll receive a 1% return on all other expenses and face no spending limit.

The perks don’t stop there, though, as Amex offers multiple statement credits through the Blue Cash Everyday Card. If you use your card for entertainment, you can get a little cash back each month you pay for The Disney Bundle, a streaming platform deal that includes Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu. If you want to apply it to cooking costs, you’ll receive up to $180 per year on purchases from Home Chef, the best meal kit delivery service we have tested. You'll have to spend $2,000 within the first six months of having your card to get that $200 statement credit for signing up.

Although an array of benefits typically results in a boatload of fees from most credit cards, this one has no annual fee. Furthermore, signing up now can help you avoid interest for a bit: The Blue Cash Everyday Card’s welcome offer has 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months from your account opening date. Once that period ends, be sure to pay on time whenever possible to limit the cost of a variable APR (15.49% to 26.49%) and avoid a $40 late fee. If managed responsibly, this card can be a powerful part of your wallet that helps you earn on everyday expenses.

