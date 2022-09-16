One of the best apple-picking orchards is here in North Carolina, new rankings show

Simone Jasper
·2 min read

North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s best places to go apple picking, a new report finds.

Grandad’s Apples ‘N Such in Hendersonville made it onto a nationwide list of top orchards to visit for the fall snacks, according to results published on Sept. 2.

To create the rankings, the review website Yelp said it studied fruit-related businesses over time. It then “ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘apple picking.’”

Grandad’s Apples was the only place in North Carolina to earn a spot on the list, landing at No. 23. The orchard allows visitors to pick their own apples from the trees, the business said on its website and Facebook page.

Though the “U-pick” option won’t be offered until Oct. 1, the orchard has alternatives for those who don’t want to wait. There’s a daily selection of already-picked apples, with varieties ranging from honeycrisp to golden delicious, according to officials.

Several Yelp users were fans of choosing their own fresh fruit and participating in the orchard’s fall-themed activities. Others couldn’t get enough of the apple cider, which also lends its flavor to the business’ beloved slushies and doughnuts, helping it earn four out of five stars.

Grandad’s Apples said it brings four generations of apple-growing expertise to its business in Hendersonville, a mountain town roughly 25 miles south of Asheville. Tourism officials have boasted that Henderson County “grows more apples than any other county in the entire state,” but the fruit won’t be available for long.

Apple harvesting season in the area usually lasts through October, according to the visithendersonvillenc.org website.

It’s not the first time a Hendersonville apple-picking destination has received national recognition. Last year, the town’s Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard was named one of the top places to get apples in the country, McClatchy News reported.

For the latest apple-picking list, Yelp said it removed 2021 winners from consideration. Overall, Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard in California was named the best in the United States.

