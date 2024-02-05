The One Beauty Trend That Dominated the 2024 Grammys

Awards season is going strong, and on Sunday, the music industry's biggest names gathered in Los Angeles for the 2024 Grammys. It's an occasion that's known for daring fashion and campy beauty looks, but this year, a classic makeup staple proved to be exceedingly popular.

It seems the Taylor Swift Effect has seeped into every makeup artist's current consciousness, because her signature red lip appeared up and down the Grammys red carpet. In addition to (of course) Swift herself, we spotted the trend on Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat, to name only a handful. Impressively, each of them made it uniquely their own, too.

But those weren't the only Grammys beauty moments we loved: We also won't stop thinking about Miley Cyrus's towering hairstyle, Gracie Abrams's swing-y bob and blush combo, Janelle Monáe's sultry smoky eye or Ella Balinska's wispy bangs and glossy lips.

Keep scrolling to see all our favorite beauty moments from the 2024 Grammys.

Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.