One of baseball's best prospects did two awesome things the last two games

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames is among one of the best prospects left in the minors. Given how his last two games have gone, he might not remain in Triple-A for long.

Adames has had an incredible last 48 hours. On Sunday, he blasted a grand slam as the Durham Bulls crushed the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-0. His encore might have been even more impressive. On Monday, Adames followed up his grand slam game by hitting for the cycle.

Yeah, in the last 48 hours, Adames has hit a grand slam and hit for the cycle. In those two games, he’s gone 6-for-9, with two singles, a double, a triple and two home runs — one of which was a grand slam. He’s scored four runs and has driven in seven RBIs.

With the performance, Adames raised his season line up to .345/.441/.582. He spent all of 2017 in Triple-A, so he doesn’t have much more to prove at the level.

Adames came into the season rated as the No. 19 prospect in the minors, according to Baseball America. Adames is known as an excellent defender, though his bat should be useful in the majors as well.

The only thing that could make Adames’ current streak better would be to get a call-up to the majors Tuesday. That would make for a pretty unbeatable 72-hour stretch.

Willy Adames has hit the stuffing out of the ball the past two games. (AP Photo)

