One arrest after Montreal police officer stabbed while chasing suspect

Montreal police say one of their officers was taken to hospital with stab wounds after the officer was attacked while chasing a suspect.

Const. Mariane Allaire Morin says police do not fear for the life of their colleague, who she says sustained serious injuries to the abdomen.

The officer was allegedly stabbed today in the city's Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough after police tried to intercept a man in his 30s who they said was acting aggressively.

Police chased the man and found him not far from where the alleged stabbing occurred.

The officer's partner had to be treated for shock.

Police have established a perimeter near the intersection where the officer was allegedly stabbed, and investigators were en route.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press