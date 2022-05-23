One Arlington restaurant fails health inspection; no eateries closed in recent inspections

No Arlington restaurants were closed by the city during 71 health inspections from May 8 to May 14, but one establishment failed its inspection and will have to undergo a follow-up, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Rice Bowl, located at 2800 Forestwood Drive, received a score of 69, with 100 being a perfect score and below 70 being extremely poor. The restaurant is listed as Tactical Kitchen LLC in the city’s data. A manager from the restaurant did not return a call from the Star-Telegram.

Reinspections are conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less, with Rice Bowl being the only restaurant inspected in this period that requires a followup.

Arlington data does not provide inspection details. City health officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Eight restaurants had followup inspections between May 8-14..

