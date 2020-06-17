One Analyst's Revenue Estimates For Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Best of the Best has also found favour with investors, with the stock up an astounding 56% to UK£12.50 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Best of the Best from its lone analyst is for revenues of UK£28m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 57% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analyst was forecasting revenues of UK£18m in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Best of the Best, given the very substantial lift in revenue forecasts.

AIM:BOTB Past and Future Earnings June 17th 2020

Additionally, the consensus price target for Best of the Best increased 114% to UK£10.50, showing a clear increase in optimism from the analyst involved.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Best of the Best's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Best of the Best's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 57% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.6% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Best of the Best to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analyst also expects revenues to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that the analyst appears to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Best of the Best.

Of course, this isn't the full story. One Best of the Best broker/analyst has provided estimates out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

