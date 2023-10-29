One ADF Group Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for ADF Group Inc.'s (TSE:DRX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ADF Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Jean Rochette is the biggest insider purchase of ADF Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$5.00 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jean Rochette.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does ADF Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 29% of ADF Group shares, worth about CA$48m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ADF Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in ADF Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

