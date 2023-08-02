One in 50 Londoners in temporary accommodation, data suggests

Around one in 50 Londoners were living in temporary accommodation this spring, according to data from the body representing local councils in the capital.

The “appalling” statistic is the “latest evidence of the homelessness disaster unfolding in the capital”, London Councils said.

The cross-party organisation, which represents the interests of the 32 London boroughs and the City of London Corporation, said homelessness pressures across the capital are “fast becoming unmanageable” and politicians must “treat this as the emergency it clearly is”.

It surveyed all London local authorities for their latest homelessness data, covering March and April this year, and had responses from 28 boroughs.

The organisation said it estimated figures for the remaining four boroughs, by applying the average year-on-year increase from the responses received to the official homelessness statistics for March 2022.

It suggested that, as the Government’s official homelessness statistics for March 2023 – published last week – were missing data from nine boroughs, the London Councils estimate is a more accurate representation of the capital’s homeless population.

Homelessness does not just refer to people who are sleeping rough, but can include people with somewhere to sleep which is only temporary or in housing that is insecure or inadequate.

London Councils estimated there were 169,393 Londoners living in temporary accommodation at the time of its survey, including 83,473 children.

In comparison, the Government’s latest homelessness statistics covering January until March this year gave figures for the number of households in temporary accommodation, rather than individuals.

The Government numbers did however give a figure of 76,970 for the total number of children in temporary accommodation in London in the first three months of this year.

London Councils said it had reached its one in 50 estimate for Londoners in temporary accommodation by dividing London’s population of 8,796,628 in 2021 by the survey estimate of 169,393.

The body is calling on the Government to tackle the homelessness situation by raising local housing allowance (LHA), supporting councils to buy accommodation sold by private landlords, boosting Homelessness Prevention Grant funding, increasing discretionary housing payments – used by councils to help residents in financial crisis meet their housing costs – and bringing forward a cross-departmental strategy to reduce homelessness.

Darren Rodwell, London Councils’ executive member for regeneration, housing and planning, said: “This is the latest evidence of the homelessness disaster unfolding in the capital. One in 50 Londoners homeless and living in temporary accommodation is an appalling statistic.

“We are especially concerned by the skyrocketing numbers of families stuck in B&Bs. Nobody wants this happening and boroughs do everything we can to support homeless families into suitable accommodation. However, more and more often boroughs face a total lack of other options for keeping a roof over these families’ heads.

“Homelessness pressures across the capital are fast becoming unmanageable. Ministers need to treat this as the emergency it clearly is. Much more action is needed to help low-income households avoid homelessness and to reverse the rising numbers relying on temporary accommodation.”

Francesca Albanese, director of policy and social change at Crisis, said: “These statistics are shocking – there is no denying that.

“But what they don’t show is the lives on hold, the homework being done in cramped, noisy conditions, the inability to cook healthy meals because of a lack of facilities and the wearing down of the hope and resilience required to keep fighting for a secure home.

“This is the story playing out for the tens of thousands of people stuck in temporary accommodation in London, and across the country, and shows that we’re not doing enough – either nationally or in the capital – to deliver the genuinely affordable homes that are so desperately needed.

“This must stop. On top of building more social housing, the Westminster Government must unfreeze housing benefit so that people can pay their rent. Only this action will ensure that no Londoner – or anyone else – finds themselves without a safe place to call home.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Temporary accommodation ensures no family is without a roof over their heads. However, we have been clear the long-term use of B&Bs for families with children is unlawful and we are determined to stop this.

“We are giving councils across London £350 million through the Homelessness Prevention Grant, this can be used to help people find new homes and out of temporary accommodation.

“We recognise that times are tough for many families, but in addition to wider support we are also funding specialist teams across the country to provide bespoke support to councils. This will help to end the placement of families in temporary accommodation for long periods and includes advice on managing homelessness pressures and eliminating the use of B&Bs.”