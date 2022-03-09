One in 5 NC kids is struggling with hunger. This is what Congress must do.

Staff
·3 min read
Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Welcome to NC Voices, where leaders, readers and experts from across North Carolina can speak on issues affecting our communities. Send submissions of 350 words or fewer to opinion@charlotteobserver.com.

To keep NC kids fed, Congress must grant these waivers

The writer is School Outreach Educator for No Kid Hungry NC.

For two years, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the stability of families throughout North Carolina. One in 5 N.C. kids are struggling with hunger.

School and community meals have been a lifeline. Meal providers, including school nutrition staff and local community groups, have worked to feed them without missing a beat. Thanks to flexibility provided by USDA waivers programs have been able to adapt and reach kids when they’ve needed food most.

Without Congressional action these waivers will expire June 30, leaving kids, schools and community groups in a vulnerable position. The waivers did important things, such as allowing meals to be served outside of traditional group settings and letting parents pick up multiple meals at once.

“We have been able to serve meals using school buses and our box truck to deliver meals to households during the summer months. And the higher reimbursement rate allowed us to address the rise in food costs to our program,” said Edgecombe County Schools’ Director of School Nutrition Services, Ruth McDowell.

In Cumberland County, Executive Director of Child Nutrition Services C. Beth Maynard said USDA waivers have proven invaluable in “providing us the flexibility needed to get the job done in the face of severe supply chain issues.”

Schools and community groups are now trying to plan for summer and the 2022-23 school year. As they try to create budgets, place food orders, and coordinate and train staff they don’t know if they’ll be operating under the current waivers.

Authorizing the USDA to extend nationwide nutrition waivers would allow schools to respond to challenges in real time, helping them budget and plan more effectively. It would ensure thousands of kids across N.C. continue to get the nutritious meals they need.

Congress must act now to authorize USDA to grant nationwide child nutrition waivers as needed through the 2022-23 school year.

Helen Roberts, Raleigh

Senate’s decision on abortion bill failed women

On Feb. 28, Republicans in the U.S. Senate unsurprisingly struck down the Women’s Health Protection Act. The U.S. House had passed the bill, which would have preserved access to abortion nationwide.

So now, Congress — the body of officials meant to serve as a voice of the people within the federal government — has refused to protect the right of an individual to control their own body. Instead of serving the needs of constituents and working towards progress, politicians opposed to abortion insist on going backwards.

“First in Freedom’‘ is posted on many license plates across my home state of North Carolina. N.C. Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act. Instead of advancing freedom, they have voted to take it away.

How is one’s body being controlled by the government consistent with these ideals in any way? How is it democratic to take away the right to make important healthcare decisions that could impact someone’s entire future?

A patient’s health, not a politician’s beliefs — and certainly not the beliefs of complete strangers — should drive important medical decisions.

This decision was made in a single vote in one short moment, but its impacts will be felt for years to come. Some members in the House and Senate voted against protecting the right to an abortion, and in doing so, voted against freedom.

They voted against the futures of young adults in high school and college. They have voted to force pregnant teens to endure giving birth. They have voted for back-alley abortions and the deaths that will result from them.

This decision is a direct contrast from the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and is not in any way acceptable. This is not democracy.

This decision affects all of us. And with the Supreme Court about to consider a case that could gut Roe v. Wade, it’s high time for North Carolina to ensure that abortion is accessible for our residents and for those who will look to our state for the care they need.

Sarah Clements, Chapel Hill

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i