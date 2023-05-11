One in 20 retirees underpaid state pension as errors hit record high

An elderly woman counting loose change after receiving her state pension - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Retirees missed out on more than £500m in state pension payments in the last tax year due to thousands of errors by civil servants, official data has revealed.

More than one in 20 retirees were underpaid after a litany of “official errors”, the Department for Work and Pensions admitted on Thursday.

The revelation comes as separate data reveals a third of DWP staff were not working at its head office at the end of last month.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, said that the scale of state pension mistakes was “truly shocking”.

“Urgent action is needed to drive up standards of administration so that pensioners can have confidence that the pension they are being paid is correct,” he said.

Overall state pension underpayments hit a record high last year, with retirees missing out on £670m, up by almost a quarter compared with the year prior. Civil servant mistakes accounted for £580m, or 87pc, of total state pension underpayments.

Some state pensions were overpaid, but at just a fraction of overall underpayments, at £100m.

The record number of overall errors come as concerns rise over the number of civil servants working from home. In the Department for Work and Pensions, around a third of staff were not working in its Westminster headquarters during the third week of April, official data shows.

Helen Morissey, of the broker Hargreaves Lansdown, added that the mistakes primarily affected women who retired before 2016 under the “old” state pension system, who were owed uplifts in their pension when their husbands retired or died.

Ms Morissey said: “Many of these underpayments go back years and amount to thousands of pounds. Government is making headway in making these repayments, but the scale of the problem is vast, and it will take time to complete but in the meantime many of these people have been under financial strain that they didn’t need to be.”

Civil servants also made mistakes around incorrect National Insurance records, especially “home responsibilities protection”.

For those who reached the state pension age before 6 April 2010, HRP reduced the number of qualifying years needed for a basic state pension if someone stayed at home to care for children, or for a person who was sick or disabled.

Most people need around a 35-year track record in National Insurance contributions to qualify for a full state pension. You can check your state pension forecast by visiting the Government website at https://www.gov.uk/check-state-pension.

If you have gaps in your National Insurance record, then your forecast will look smaller. You might have gaps if you lived abroad, were unemployed or self-employed, or a married woman or widow who stopped paying reduced rates of NI, sometimes called the ‘small stamp’ when they were phased out in 1977.

The Government was approached for comment.

