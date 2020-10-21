One in 20 people with Covid-19 ‘still suffer symptoms eight weeks later’

One in 20 people with Covid-19 are still suffering symptoms eight weeks later, while one in 50 are struggling after three months, according to a new study.

The research from King’s College London, using data from the Covid Symptom Study app, found potentially hundreds of thousands of people in the UK – and millions worldwide – have long Covid.

Symptoms of long Covid include ongoing fatigue, ongoing loss of taste or smell, respiratory and cardiovascular problems and mental health issues.

#Covid19 affects us all. No one is free from risk. Although most people recover without treatment, some people can experience 'Long Covid' for weeks or even months. If you are suffering from long-term symptoms, speak to your GP or visit:https://t.co/svcrAKwf62#HandsFaceSpace pic.twitter.com/43K30jZ9QN — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) October 21, 2020

The new study, led by Dr Claire Steves and Professor Tim Spector, included data from 4,182 Covid Symptom Study app users who tested positive for Covid-19 following a swab and who have been logging their health on an ongoing basis.

The team found that older people, women and those with a greater number of different symptoms in the first week of their illness were more likely to develop long Covid.

Weight also played a role, with people developing long Covid having a slightly higher average body mass index (BMI) than those experiencing a short illness.

The study found that women were 50% more likely to suffer from long Covid than men, but only among the under-50s age group.

People with asthma were more likely to develop long Covid, although there were no clear links to any other underlying health conditions.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

The study found that those experiencing more than five symptoms during the first week of illness were more than three times more likely to experience long Covid.

Meanwhile, those with long Covid were twice as likely to say their symptoms had come back again after initial recovery compared with those having a short illness (16% compared to 8.4%).

It comes as other data from Public Health England (PHE) suggests around 10% of people with Covid-19 not admitted to hospital have reported symptoms lasting more than four weeks.

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens told a conference of health professionals on Wednesday: “It’s a real thing. It looks as if perhaps 10% of people who’ve had coronavirus have lingering symptoms for up to three months after having had Covid.

“And then a smaller minority, some estimates say about 60,000 people across the country at the moment, have got symptoms that persist three months and beyond.”

Prof Spector said the new King’s study showed that as well “as worrying about excess deaths, we also need to consider those who will be affected by long Covid if we don’t get the pandemic under control soon.”

He added: “As we wait for a vaccine, it is vital that we all work together to stem the spread of coronavirus via lifestyle changes and more rigorous self-isolating with symptoms or positive tests.”

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock issued a new film on how people are living with the long-term effects of coronavirus.

It features the stories of four people left unable to live normally after Covid-19 and is part of a wider national Hands, Face, Space campaign.

Story continues