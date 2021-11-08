One in 10 ‘regrets making pandemic purchases’

Around one in 10 (10%) people have brought items during the coronavirus pandemic that they now regret purchasing, a survey has found.

On average, people who confessed their regrets spent £1,376 on items that they are now having second thoughts about, according to Aviva.

Gaming equipment, DIY tools, home gyms, bikes, clothing and jewellery, musical instruments, kitchen appliances such as bread makers, garden furniture, pizza ovens and hot tubs were among the items bought during lockdowns that have ended up on people’s regret lists.

Bikes are among the items that some people regret buying during the pandemic (Rowan Staszkiewicz/PA)

Some said they had sold or given items the hastily bought items now gathering dust away, the survey of more than 4,000 people across the UK found.

Spending more time at home, cheering themselves up and relieving boredom were among the reasons for people buying the disappointing items in the first place.

Some used money put by which would have normally been spent on holidays or social events, while others had intended to use the lockdown to start new hobbies.

Nicki Charles, a customer and marketing director at Aviva, said: “So much has changed since the start of 2020. The way we work, how we interact with others – and it seems the contents of our homes too. Faced with weeks or months at home, many of us made purchases to entertain ourselves – often costing hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

“If people have made significant purchases for their home, it’s important that they check they have appropriate cover. Many insurers have a single-item limit of around £2,000 for items in the home, so if anyone has splashed out on a lockdown purchase it’s a good idea for customers to let their insurer know, in case it needs to be listed separately on their policy.

“Even if items are now gathering dust – and our research suggests many are – they may still be valuable, so it’s best to make sure cover is in place, particularly if there’s a chance of picking up that hobby again one day.”