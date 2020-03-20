OncoSec Medical Incorporated to Present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec, will present a company overview at the 2020 Spring Investor Summit on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of OncoSec's website at https://ir.oncosec.com/, where it will be archived for approximately 30 days.

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead product candidate - TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) - enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its novel Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep internal lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions.

For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

