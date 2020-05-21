OncoResponse to Present at the Upcoming 2020 Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / OncoResponse Inc., a biotechnology company developing human antibodies as product candidates for multiple high value targets associated with immunosuppressive myeloid biology for application to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer, plans to present an overview of the company and discuss the Series C financing at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. During the 25-minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically with answers provided at the discretion of the company on an individual basis afterwards. Details are as follows:

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT

To access the presentation, please login

Scroll to continue with content Ad

HERE: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/solebury/mediaframe/38244/indexl.html

Webcast archive: 24 hours following the presentation an archive of the event will be available on the Company's website at: http://www.oncoresponseinc.com/

ABOUT ONCORESPONSE

OncoResponse, Inc., an immuno-oncology focused biotech company, in a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center uses a proprietary B-cell technology platform to mine the immune system of cancer patients who have responded to cancer immunotherapy to discover novel targets and antibodies, and develop therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer. OncoResponse has several antibodies directed at modulating immunosuppression of the tumor microenvironment in pre-clinical development. OncoResponse, Inc. is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, ARCH Venture Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, Shire, Buchang Pharma (China), Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit: www.oncoresponseinc.com

Story continues

INVESTOR CONTACTS

John Graziano

Solebury Trout

+1 646-378-2942

jgraziano@soleburytrout.com

SOURCE: OncoResponse, Inc. via EQS Newswire





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590783/OncoResponse-to-Present-at-the-Upcoming-2020-Solebury-Trout-Virtual-Investor-Conference



