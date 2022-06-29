Oncology Pharma Conducting All The Preparations to Take Steps to Forward The Development Process of Nanoemulsion Drug Delivery System

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) - Oncology Pharma, Inc. ("The Company") is pleased to be reviewing the financing for taking the steps on moving forward with its development process of. the Nanoemulsuion Drug Delivery System.

Many anticancer drugs have been discovered and developed in the past few decades. Recently, drugs that were originally indicated for non-cancer diseases are also being repurposed for cancer treatments. Many cancer drugs have high lipophilicity and low water solubility. These poorly water-soluble anticancer drugs are generally solubilized using high concentrations of surfactants and co-solvents, which frequently lead to adverse side effects. The licensed IP and development study partners have developed platform technology for both lipid soluble as well as water soluble drugs. These drug formulations may be further enhanced with the addition of tumor targeting with proprietary antinuclear antibody (ANA).

The benefits of lipid nanoparticle (emulsion or liposomal) drug delivery are well understood. In addition to sequestering the toxic API from healthy tissues, the small particle size (100 nm - 400 nm diameter range) enables passive accumulation of the drug at the tumor sites. Passive accumulation occurs because blood capillaries associated with tumors have enlarged "pores" between the lining endothelial cells and nanoparticles are able to pass through these "leaky" capillaries and enter the interstitial fluid space within the tumor mass. Additionally, conjugation to polyethelene glycol (PEG) protects the nanoparticle from being recognized and detoxified by the liver. To summarize the benefits of the technology:

  • Enhanced bioavailability resulting from nanoparticle encapsulation of the API and PEGylation.

  • Enhanced localization at tumor site resulting from ANA binding to necrotic tissue and the passive accumulation enabled by nanoparticle sizing.

  • Enhanced tumor suppression resulting from ANA conjugation.

  • Favorable long-term stability profile that simplifies drug delivery at the point of care.

The Company is moving forward with its financing model to support the development and keeping Oncology Pharma progressing on its development of emerging technologies in the field of Oncology. The Company continues to review the feasibility of some initial applications to the FDA that could enhance the development process.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.
ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:
For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:
One Sansome Street, Suite 3500
San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: 415-869-1038
Fax: 415-946-8801
website: www.oncology-pharma.com
email: info@oncology-pharma.com

SOURCE: Oncology Pharma Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706871/Oncology-Pharma-Conducting-All-The-Preparations-to-Take-Steps-to-Forward-The-Development-Process-of-Nanoemulsion-Drug-Delivery-System

