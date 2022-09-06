The Oncology Nutrition Market Is Expected To Reach $2 Billion By 2026, Driven By Rising Cancer Cases As Per The Business Research Company's Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers oncology nutrition market size, oncology nutrition market forecasts, major oncology nutrition companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the oncology nutrition market, an increase in the prevalence of cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the oncology nutrition market going forward. Cancer incidence refers to the number of new cancer cases arising in a specified population over a given period of time. People suffering from cancer require adequate food with sufficient nutrition. As a result, the rise in the incidence of cancer increases the demand for oncology nutrition. For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health agency, 19.3 million new cancer cases were registered, and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths occurred in the US. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer will contribute to the growth of the oncology nutrition market growth.

The global oncology nutrition market size is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2021 to $1.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The global oncology nutrition market share is expected to reach $2.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oncology nutrition market. Organizations operating in oncology nutrition are focused on strategic partnerships to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position. For instance, in October 2021, NIHR Cancer and Nutrition, a UK-based cancer organization, collaborated with the World Cancer Research Fund, a UK-based non-profit association. This partnership focuses on training and delivering consistent information on nutrition to cancer patients. Furthermore, in March 2022, Hope Connections, a US-based non-profit organization, collaborated with Food & Friends, a US-based oncology nutrition organization, to help with nutrition awareness in oncology.

Major players in the oncology nutrition industry are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone India, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Victus, Hormel Food Corporation, Meiji Holdings, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Braun Melsungen AG, Auris Health Inc., Aceto, and Hansen Medical.

The global oncology nutrition market is segmented by cancer type into blood cancer, breast cancer, stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, others; by nutrition into enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition; by end-users into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, others.

North America was the largest region in the oncology nutrition market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global oncology nutrition market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global oncology nutrition market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide oncology nutrition market overviews, oncology nutrition market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, oncology nutrition market segments and geographies, oncology nutrition market trends, oncology nutrition market drivers, oncology nutrition market restraints, oncology nutrition market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.


