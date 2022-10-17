Oncology Market to Surpass Valuation of $533.87 Billion by 2028 | Cost Pressures, Access Issues, and Resistance to New Treatments to Remain Key Challenges

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global Oncology Market was valued at USD 270.5 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 533.87 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford,USA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Market is experiencing a period of rapid growth due to the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. The latest estimates suggest that there will be 22 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths in 2030, up from 17.4 million and over 10 million respectively in 2021. Our study says, over $280 billion is likely to spend only on cancer diagnostics by 2028. This increase is being driven by a number of factors, including population growth and ageing, as well as lifestyle factors such as smoking and obesity. In fact, it is the second leading cause of death around the globe. As a result, oncologists are in high demand, and the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. This growth is driven by a number of factors, including an aging population, a greater awareness of the importance of early detection, and improved access to care.

As the population ages, the incidence of cancer increases in the oncology market. Currently, more 1 billon are over 65 years and their number is projected to surpass 1.6 billon by 2040. This demographic shift means that there will be a greater demand for oncologists in the future. In addition, as people live longer and healthier lives, they are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at an early stage. This is thanks to advances in screening and diagnostic tests, which can detect cancer before it becomes symptomatic. Finally, improved access to care means that more people are able to get the treatment they need.

Currently, numerous players in the global oncology market are responding to this growth by investing in research and development, expanding access to care, and training more oncologists. These efforts will help to ensure that patients have access to the best possible treatments and that oncologists are able to meet the increasing demand.

Story continues

The global oncology market is forecast to continue growing at a rapid pace in the coming years, as more people are diagnosed with cancer and more treatments become available. This growth will bring new challenges, but it will also create new opportunities for those who work in this vital industry.





Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/oncology-market





Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapies to Stay Popular in Cancer Treatment

The cancer treatment landscape is constantly evolving, with new therapies and approaches emerging all the time. However, targeted therapies and immunotherapies have remained popular choices in recent years, due to their effectiveness in treating a range of cancers.

Both of these treatment approaches in the global oncology market have shown great promise in clinical trials, and they continue to be investigated in a variety of new studies. In particular, targeted therapies have been effective in treating certain types of cancers, such as breast cancer and leukemia. Immunotherapies, on the other hand, have been shown to be effective in treating a wide range of cancers, including melanoma, lung cancer, and colon cancer.

Immunotherapies work by stimulating the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. These treatments can be very effective, but can also cause side effects such as fatigue, fever, and chills. Like targeted therapies, they can be used alone or in combination with other treatments.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to cancer treatment in the oncology market, and each patient must work with their doctor to determine which treatment method is right for them. However, targeted therapies and immunotherapies are likely to stay popular choices in the years to come, as they offer patients hope for a more successful outcome.





Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/oncology-market





Key Challenges: Cost Pressures, Access Issues, and Resistance to New Treatments

SkyQuest’s analysis of the global oncology market indicates that cost pressures, access issues, and resistance to new treatments will remain key challenges in the coming years. Despite recent successes in developing new cancer treatments, the high cost of these therapies continues to be a major barrier to patient access.

In addition, insurers and policymakers are increasingly resistant to paying for expensive new treatments that may only offer marginal benefit over existing therapies.

Cost pressures have been a major issue for the oncology market for some time now, and they are only expected to increase in the future. The high cost of cancer drugs is one of the main reasons why patients have difficulty accessing treatment. In addition, the rising cost of health care in general is putting pressure on payers and providers to find ways to cut costs.

Access issues are also likely to remain a challenge in the oncology industry. Despite recent advances in treatment, many patients still do not have access to care. This is often due to lack of insurance coverage or geographical barriers. In addition, some patients may be reluctant to seek treatment due to fear of side effects or stigma associated with cancer.

As a result, many patients in the oncology market are unable to receive the latest and most effective cancer treatments. Finally, while new cancer treatments have shown great promise in clinical trials, their effectiveness remains uncertain in the real-world setting. As such, many patients are reluctant to try new therapies, opting instead for more established treatments.

The growing demand for oncology products and services presents both opportunities and challenges for companies operating in oncology market. On the one hand, there is a larger potential market to address; on the other hand, competition is intensifying and pricing pressure remains a significant issue. To succeed in this environment, companies need to have a clear understanding of the evolving landscape and be able to adapt their strategies accordingly.





Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/oncology-market





Consolidation is around the Corner in Oncology Market

SkyQuest’s analysis of the oncology market finds that the current landscape is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players and a few large players. However, the market is expected to see consolidation in the coming years, as the large players acquire or merge with smaller players. Our study suggests that the number of active oncology companies will decrease from approximately 1,350 to 500 by 2040.

The oncology market is currently undergoing a period of change, as new therapeutics and technologies are emerging and older ones are losing their efficacy. This has led to a shift in the dynamics of the market, with a number of new entrants challenging the established players. The report finds that the market will continue to be highly dynamic in the coming years, with new therapies and technologies driving changes in clinical practice.

SkyQuest’s analysis of the oncology market reveals that the market is incredibly complex, with a wide range of stakeholders, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, payers, providers, and patients. The cancer landscape is constantly evolving, making it difficult to predict future trends.

Our study recommends that companies take a portfolio approach to oncology, with a focus on innovative drugs and therapies that can address unmet needs. In addition, they advise companies to keep a close eye on reimbursement rates and regulations, as these can have a significant impact on the bottom line.





Top Players in Global Oncology Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Sanofi (France)

Bayer AG (Germany)





Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Lateral Flow Assays Market

Global Telemedicine Technologies Market

Global Medical Image Management Market

Global E-Waste Management Market

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market





About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



