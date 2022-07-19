The Oncology Institute Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Toi Management, LLC

CERRITOS, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, LLC (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI) today announced that the company will release its second quarter results after the market close on Tuesday August 9, 2022, to be followed by a conference call the same day 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13731004. The replay will be available until August 16, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.5 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in 50+ clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

