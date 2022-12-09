Once World Cup favorites, Brazil's talent fails to advance past Croatia in quarterfinals | Opinion

All the talent and nothing to show for it. And Brazil has nobody but itself to blame for leaving the World Cup empty-handed.

The squad that came in as heavy favorites to win a sixth World Cup title is heading home after the quarterfinals, blowing a lead with just five minutes left and then getting outclassed by Croatia in a penalty kick shootout. A roster with nine forwards – nine! – and not one, but two of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Brazil couldn’t get it done.

Croatia made all four of its penalty kicks, while Rodrygo, first up, had his blocked by Dominik Livaković. When Marquinhos, fourth up, clanked his off the post, that was it for the Seleção, who could only watch in shock as Croatia celebrated.

Brazil players react during the penalty shootout at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Since winning its record fifth title in 2002, Brazil has lost in the quarterfinals four times. It reached the semifinals in 2014, only to get blown out by Germany 7-1 on home soil with Neymar out with a back injury.

This early exit might sting the most because the game was in hand. After being stonewalled time and again in the second half by Livakovic, Neymar finally broke through in the 106th minute.

He dribbled through Croatia’s defense and fought past Borna Sosa, leaving only Livakovic in his way. He danced past the goalkeeper and placed his shot perfectly, putting it in of the goal so Sosa couldn’t come in and clear it at the last second.

The goal was the 77th of Neymar’s career, tying Pelé for most by a Brazilian man. Marta holds the country’s record with 115.

Brazil's Neymar sits on the pitch at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil.

With a 1-0 lead, and Croatia’s defense appearing gassed from its non-stop effort, all Brazil had to do was close it out.

It couldn’t do it.

In the 117th – just five minutes before the final whistle blew – Brazil got careless and gave little resistance to Croatia’s counterattack. Bruno Petkovic’s rocket of a shot ricocheted off Marquinho’s leg and past Alisson, tying the game and giving Croatia a decided emotional advantage.

Croatia won two games on penalties during the 2018 World Cup, when it lost to France in the final. It beat Japan on penalties on Monday to reach these quarterfinals.

And now it’s taken down mighty Brazil.

Brazil coach Tite will surely – and deservedly – be questioned about his tactical decisions. Neymar was being held in reserve to take the fifth, and potentially decisive, penalty kick, but the early misses meant he never even got a turn. Richarlison and Vinicius Jr., who had scored for Brazil in this World Cup, were both subbed off during regulation, as was Raphina.

But in the end, Brazil simply never delivered on its considerable promise. It often looked flat and tentative, and had to scramble for goals – and wins – in the second half. Whatever it figured out in its round of 16 rout of South Korea, when it played with joy and precision and flair, it forgot against Croatia.

How a team with so much talent and potential could have made such a meek exit is a mystery. One Brazil will now have four more years to figure out.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dominik Livaković's World Cup heroics lead to Croatia win over Brazil