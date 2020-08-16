Once Upon a Time There Were No Toys for Boys and Toys for Girls

Seduced by the $49 sale price and succumbing to the pressure to keep up with the neighborhood Joneses who’d given their children iPads in preschool, I bought two Kindle Fires for my then five- and seven-year-old daughters. The devices were, as advertised, easy to set up: I signed in, entered my children’s birthdays and then... their genders.

As anyone trying to raise a gender-independent kid, knows, “What is your child’s gender?” can be a difficult or unpleasant question to answer. I always wish Why do you want to know? was an option in the drop-down menu.

Amazon wanted to know because they’d filter every app, video, and book that loaded onto it according to the way I replied. Answer “boy” and the screen filled with sports themes and bold colors. Answer “girl” and it was as if a bottle of calamine lotion had dripped down the screen, coloring every app pink and bestowing upon it a fairy-tale theme.

This hyper-gendering of kids’ materials worlds wasn’t always common. Kids had similar clothes, hairstyles and toys until the 1920s, when new theories of sexuality posited that letting boys have access to feminine items and activities could make them gay. Those divisions between boy and girl things solidified after World War II. Baby boomers became the first generation with fully gendered kids’ clothes and toys, some of whom grew up to reject the gendered experience of their childhoods in the '70s—the last tomboy heyday.

But all that shifted. Anti-feminist backlash and the conservative Reagan era coincided with the end of '70s recession. As birthrates declined, marketers devised new ways to sell clothes and toys, preventing hand-me-downs. The pink/blue divide was perfect. In 1987, the first mass-market book for parenting boys, The Little Boy Book, was published, showing industries how easy it was to sell any products if they were marketed toward one sex; The Little Girl Book followed not long after. A kind of commercial gender essentialism came to dominate the market. Down the assembly line came pink bikes and pink pens and pink everything, clearly and cleverly marketed to and for girls and girls only.

The increasing commonness of prenatal testing allowed parents to know the sex of their babies in utero, painting their future kids’ rooms pink or blue, assembling a collection of gender-specific toys and clothes and color palettes, a hyper-gendered world that kids could be socialized into from before birth. Hyper-gendering became part of our parenting mindset, the opposite of one hundred years before.

Today, just about every item conceivable is gender color-coded, from computer tablets to toothpaste. There are girls’ Goldfish crackers, man candles, girl socks, and boy bubble bath. Somehow, this gendering is both omnipresent and invisible—something I hadn’t thought about until I compared the unisex Big Wheel of my childhood to the princess-pink version today.

LEGO, once known for its gender-equitable marketing, added pink and purple bricks in the early '90s. Then in 2012, convinced that girls had their own special play needs and interests, they introduced their Friends line.

The Friends are a racially diverse crew of big-headed, tiny-bodied girls—Shrinky-Dinked Spice Girls—who live in pink-clad bedrooms and have horse stables, make-up tables, and heart-shaped boxes.

By contrast, “boy” LEGO sets have police “command centers,” Master Falls building kits, water striders, superheroes, helicopters, and no makeup tables.

Toys, and how kids play, make a huge difference in the skills they develop and who they become. A 2005 study rated 126 toys and found that the boys’ were “violent, competitive, exciting, and somewhat dangerous,” whereas the girls’ were “associated with physical attractiveness, nurturance, and domestic skill.” Boys’ toys tend to promote exploration and problem-solving and independence. LEGO bricks in particular are known to promote spatial and fine motor skills, while LEGO Friends are more like dolls and dollhouses than they are like construction toys, fostering the valuable skills of communication and nurturing. They don’t build the same skills.

Girls socialized to play with boys, and to play as boys sometimes do—tomboys, usually—might be more prepared for the work world, more positioned to develop those qualities we mistakenly think of as masculine, like being independent or brave, than typical girls.

