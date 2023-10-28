Once You Start Cooking Rice In White Wine, You'll Never Look Back

wooden spoon scooping white rice - Nishihama/Shutterstock

If you've mastered the technique of cooking rice on the stove (hint: don't lift the lid before it's done), you may think you've learned all you need to know in this arena. But while this is undoubtedly a culinary accomplishment, now comes the fun part -- experimenting with what to add to your grains to take them to the next level flavor-wise. You can try adding bay leaves, spices, and cheese to bring more flavor to your white rice, but one of the simplest ways to do so is with an easy ingredient substitution.

Instead of cooking your grains in water, submerge them in white wine. Rice is no stranger to the boozy ingredient, as wine is one of the main components of risotto and can be used in pilaf as well. And the combination goes both ways, as the grains can also be mixed with yeast to make rice wine. So because rice and wine create a natural marriage, cooking the former in the latter is a tasty mixture that can bring acidity and light flavor to an otherwise plain pot, which can be especially helpful if you're using your grains to make a rich or creamy dish later on. Plus, cooking your rice this way can fill your house with all kinds of delicious smells.

How To Cook Your Rice In White Wine

Luckily, cooking rice in white wine is just as easy as doing so in water. But first, select a dry vino like a Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay, as the sugars in a sweeter version will significantly alter the flavor of your grains. Then to cook your rice, simply pour it into a pot with your wine (using the same amount as you would water) and bring it to a boil. As soon as you see those large bubbles, cover the pot, reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook your rice for the same amount of time you would with water, which will depend on what type of grains you're using.

If you just want to dip your toe into the world of simmering rice in white wine, you can start out with your liquids consisting of half wine and half chicken broth, vegetable broth, or lemon juice. Or adjust the proportions even more until ¼ of the liquid is wine and ¾ is broth. To add even more flavor, you can also sauté butter with aromatics, like onion, shallot, or garlic, in your pot before dumping in your rice and vino. Right before you take your grains off the heat, feel free to stir in some herbs or Parmesan for some seriously elevated plain rice.

