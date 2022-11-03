The once-hated hair colour that’s the ultimate winter pick-me-up

Lucy Foster - Clara Molden

“Orange?” My daughter is slightly appalled. She’s eating her breakfast and just noticed I’ve changed my hair colour. “Why has it gone orange?”

“It’s copper, actually,” I inform her primly and then I’m out the door to work and she’s off to school.

While I’m naturally a dull chestnut (peppered with wiry greys), I have always longed for a mane of burnished red. It speaks to me of Celtic goddesses, Pre-Raphaelite muses, women who have broken the mould, the Boudiccas, the untameable. And that is who I’m attempting to channel as I blaze onto the tube with rain dripping off my nose and mouldy leaves clinging to my shoes.

I’m not alone in my desire for red hair. Despite us all having memories of forlorn children being teased as “carrot tops” or “ginge”, copper – as hairdressers across the land would attest – is the colour women are asking for. Just look at Megan Fox, Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller – they’ve all recently gone autumnal and they look fabulous.

“It’s a very good colour for autumn and winter,” explains Domenico Casella, senior colourist and stylist at Neville Hair and Beauty in London’s Belgravia. “It brightens the skin tone, doesn’t stress the hair as much as dying it blonde and, crucially, there is a copper shade to suit most. Everyone at the moment is moving onto warmer, more neutral tones.”

So wind back a couple of days, I find myself sitting in front of Domenico while he inspects my locks. “Very dry,” he mumbles. “Over-processed. This is…” He holds up a frizzy piece of my hair in the mirror so I too can adopt the horror so evident in his face. I’m assuming it’s because English isn’t his first language but at this point, words seem to fail him.

No matter. Domenico is going to turn me into a flame-haired siren and I’m ready for it. Firstly, using a technique called Shatush (named after a Himalayan goat with a ombre-effect beard), he takes sections of my hair and hand paints dye onto prominent strands, which will create a natural effect and enhance the next stage – henna.

Now there’s a word I haven’t heard in 30 years. In the 1990s, it was a teenage rite of passage to march into The Body Shop, buy a pack of henna, and then go about dyeing your hair while simultaneously destroying your mother’s cream towels. The results were, well… varied. Sometimes you’d go a deep, glossy red and sometimes, depending on previous and post Sun In use, green and blue tones were achieved. It was a minefield. And I am taken straight back to 1993 as Domenico pastes on a thick, herby clay; the smell redolent of health food shops and being told off by Mum.

“This gives a beautiful, vibrant colour but it is also a nourishing, rehydrating treatment,” Domenico says, explaining that the organic henna he is using is 100 per cent plant-based (shop-bought ones often contain additives and nasties that make home henna-ing so unpredictable; “It should be illegal – it ruins hair,” he says) as he wraps my now bright orange hair in cling-film and I wait 15 minutes, under a heat lamp, for it to develop.

After an expert blow dry, the result is both subtle and striking. Firstly, it looks natural as if I was born like this; it’s blended with my natural hair colour. My skin looks warmer, not sallow which is its default tone and my eye colour – best described as “pondlife green” – seems to pop more. I just look healthier; better, even. And this is the effect copper has on most people.

“There is a whole world of copper – blonde coppers to brown coppers – and there is a shade for most skin tones,” says Domenico. But this huge spectrum of shades is why he says it’s vital to get professional advice. “There’s no guarantee box dye reds will suit you. They may look unnatural and give block colour. It’s difficult to make copper look expensive.” Are there any skin tones that don’t work with red hair? “If the undertone in a client’s skin was too pink or too red, then no, I wouldn’t do it. Too much red,” he says.

But what – and here’s the killer question for a working mum who does little more with her hair than wash it twice a week – does the maintenance look like?

“With any organic colour, if you use shampoos and conditioners that contain sulphates, that will strip the colour and the glow immediately,” he says. “And I would recommend a refresh every six weeks. It depends how bright you want the copper. But it will fade gradually so it’s never an urgent situation.”

Even so, a two-and-a-half-hour hair appointment every six weeks is an impossible ask for me on both counts of time and expense. But I sorely wish it wasn’t. Because, take it from me, walking around with glossy red tresses is an unbridled joy. Even if some people maintain it’s orange.

A root lift, shatush, henna and blow dry with Domenico at Neville Hair and Beauty costs £540