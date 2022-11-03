The once-hated hair colour that’s the ultimate winter pick-me-up

Lucy Foster
·5 min read
Lucy Foster - Clara Molden
Lucy Foster - Clara Molden

“Orange?” My daughter is slightly appalled. She’s eating her breakfast and just noticed I’ve changed my hair colour. “Why has it gone orange?”

“It’s copper, actually,” I inform her primly and then I’m out the door to work and she’s off to school.

While I’m naturally a dull chestnut (peppered with wiry greys), I have always longed for a mane of burnished red. It speaks to me of Celtic goddesses, Pre-Raphaelite muses, women who have broken the mould, the Boudiccas, the untameable. And that is who I’m attempting to channel as I blaze onto the tube with rain dripping off my nose and mouldy leaves clinging to my shoes.

I’m not alone in my desire for red hair. Despite us all having memories of forlorn children being teased as “carrot tops” or “ginge”, copper – as hairdressers across the land would attest – is the colour women are asking for. Just look at Megan Fox, Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller – they’ve all recently gone autumnal and they look fabulous.

“It’s a very good colour for autumn and winter,” explains Domenico Casella, senior colourist and stylist at Neville Hair and Beauty in London’s Belgravia. “It brightens the skin tone, doesn’t stress the hair as much as dying it blonde and, crucially, there is a copper shade to suit most. Everyone at the moment is moving onto warmer, more neutral tones.”

So wind back a couple of days, I find myself sitting in front of Domenico while he inspects my locks. “Very dry,” he mumbles. “Over-processed. This is…” He holds up a frizzy piece of my hair in the mirror so I too can adopt the horror so evident in his face. I’m assuming it’s because English isn’t his first language but at this point, words seem to fail him.

Lucy Foster is seen having her hair coloured by colourist and stylist Domenico Casella, at Neville Hair and Beauty in Belgravia - Clara Molden
Lucy Foster is seen having her hair coloured by colourist and stylist Domenico Casella, at Neville Hair and Beauty in Belgravia - Clara Molden

No matter. Domenico is going to turn me into a flame-haired siren and I’m ready for it. Firstly, using a technique called Shatush (named after a Himalayan goat with a ombre-effect beard), he takes sections of my hair and hand paints dye onto prominent strands, which will create a natural effect and enhance the next stage – henna.

Now there’s a word I haven’t heard in 30 years. In the 1990s, it was a teenage rite of passage to march into The Body Shop, buy a pack of henna, and then go about dyeing your hair while simultaneously destroying your mother’s cream towels. The results were, well… varied. Sometimes you’d go a deep, glossy red and sometimes, depending on previous and post Sun In use, green and blue tones were achieved. It was a minefield. And I am taken straight back to 1993 as Domenico pastes on a thick, herby clay; the smell redolent of health food shops and being told off by Mum.

“This gives a beautiful, vibrant colour but it is also a nourishing, rehydrating treatment,” Domenico says, explaining that the organic henna he is using is 100 per cent plant-based (shop-bought ones often contain additives and nasties that make home henna-ing so unpredictable; “It should be illegal – it ruins hair,” he says) as he wraps my now bright orange hair in cling-film and I wait 15 minutes, under a heat lamp, for it to develop.

After an expert blow dry, the result is both subtle and striking. Firstly, it looks natural as if I was born like this; it’s blended with my natural hair colour. My skin looks warmer, not sallow which is its default tone and my eye colour – best described as “pondlife green” – seems to pop more. I just look healthier; better, even. And this is the effect copper has on most people.

“There is a whole world of copper – blonde coppers to brown coppers – and there is a shade for most skin tones,” says Domenico. But this huge spectrum of shades is why he says it’s vital to get professional advice. “There’s no guarantee box dye reds will suit you. They may look unnatural and give block colour. It’s difficult to make copper look expensive.” Are there any skin tones that don’t work with red hair? “If the undertone in a client’s skin was too pink or too red, then no, I wouldn’t do it. Too much red,” he says.

But what – and here’s the killer question for a working mum who does little more with her hair than wash it twice a week – does the maintenance look like?

“With any organic colour, if you use shampoos and conditioners that contain sulphates, that will strip the colour and the glow immediately,” he says. “And I would recommend a refresh every six weeks. It depends how bright you want the copper. But it will fade gradually so it’s never an urgent situation.”

Even so, a two-and-a-half-hour hair appointment every six weeks is an impossible ask for me on both counts of time and expense. But I sorely wish it wasn’t. Because, take it from me, walking around with glossy red tresses is an unbridled joy. Even if some people maintain it’s orange.

A root lift, shatush, henna and blow dry with Domenico at Neville Hair and Beauty costs £540

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC. Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach. Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season. The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021. The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home. Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald e

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Firing Sheldon Keefe won't get to heart of Leafs' problem

    In light of the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, there have been calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe or general manager Kyle Dubas to be fired but if the roster and player's performances are the problem, then changing bench bosses won't solve the issue in Toronto.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • Scottie Barnes' playmaking, Pascal Siakam's processing shining for Raptors

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder have been impressed by Scottie Barnes' persistence and confidence with the ball while Pascal Siakam is at a level Raptors fans haven't seen before. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hong Kong Sevens returns after three-year hiatus due to the pandemic

    Canada will open the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series against Argentina on Friday as the Hong Kong Sevens returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Organizers are hoping the 16-country tournament is not disrupted by tropical storm Nalgae as it travels northwest through the South China Sea. The Hong Kong event has long been the jewel on the sevens circuit with full stands and a party-like atmosphere. The pandemic put that on hold in 2020 and '21. But in September, Hong Kong eased COVID

  • Surging Devils have 53 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 7-1

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves to help the New Jersey Devils rout the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey. The Devils bombarded the Blue Jackets with 53 shots and won for the sixth time in seven games after losing twice to start the season. Columb

  • Toronto first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award. The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and New York’s Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position. Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third. He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games. Gold Gloves are