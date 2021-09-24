Once 'Delhi's Most Wanted' Shot Dead in Court: Who Was Gangster Jitender Gogi?

Gangster Jitender Mann, alias Jitendra Gogi, was killed in a shootout at Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, 24 September, after a group of assailants opened fire at Gogi in broad daylight.

At least three other people died during the attack on Friday.

The kingpin behind several assassination and extortion operations around the Delhi-Haryana border over the years, Gogi had 16 cases of murder, extortion, robbery filed against him.

At the time of his death, he was known as the 'Delhi's most wanted criminal' after the arrest of Sonu Dariyapur.

Beginning of a Life of Crime

Reported cases of Gogi's violence emerged as early as 2010, when he was a 'bright student' studying in Swami Shraddhanand College.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the late gangster got involved in a gang war with Sunil, alias Tillu Tajpuriya during the student elections in Delhi University.

Gogi's gang had assaulted the candidate backed by Tillu. While the aftermath of that clash led to Gogi's candidate withdrawing from elections and being arrested, it also initiated a decade-long gang war between the two gangsters, resulting in around 12 reported deaths.

After Tillu's candidate won the elections, the Tillu gang went on to murder Commando, who was Gogi's aid, in 2015, The Indian Express reported.

Speaking to the daily, a crime branch official had stated in 2021, "Gogi will not stop until he kills Tillu. Even though Tillu is in jail, he keeps engineering plans to assassinate him. Until then, anyone associated with Tillu has a target on his back."

Since 2010, Gogi was associated with several cases of murder, carjacking, land-grabbing, and extortion, among others.

'Delhi's Most Wanted Criminal'

In July 2016, at a time when Gogi was carrying a reward of 4 lakh owing to his life of crime, he was caught by the police. However, the dreaded gangster escaped imprisonment within three months, fleeing the custody of Delhi Police from Bahadurgarh.

The late criminal was being taken for court appearance when 12 of his associates intercepted the Panipat Police, threw chilli powder on officers, and fled, The Indian Express reported.

Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya had been shot dead by four men the next year. The murder operation had been led by Jitender Gogi.

Gogi, a friend of Dahiya's brother-in-law, had commanded the group of four accused in the murder case, The Indian Express had reported.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Panipat) Desh Raj had told the daily that Dahiya's brother-in-law had "met Gogi in Tihar Jail during 2013-15, when the two were arrested for separate crimes. They eventually joined hands to take revenge from their rivals".

On the run ever since 2016, in 2018, Gogi was in the news again. This time, he along with his aides had shot gangster and former AAP candidate Virender Mann on a busy road in Burari, HT reported. He had reportedly shot 20 bullets into his chest, and also killed a passerby during the brutal confrontation.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Gogi from Gurgaon on 3 March last year.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

