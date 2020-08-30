Onam 2020 Pookalam Designs for Beginners: Easy and New Rangoli Designs With Flowers for Thiru Onam (View Images and Videos)

Onam, the celebrated harvest festival of Kerala is upon us once again! This 10-day festival began on August 22, of this year and will continue to September 2, 2020, where the grand Onam festivities commence. The main day of Onam, also referred to as Thiruvoman, falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam, and is full of festive celebrations, religious prayers. This year, Thiru Onam 2020 takes place on August 31. One crucial part of the Onam celebrations have to be creating extravagant and colourful Onam Pookalam. Pookalam, in simple words, are Rangolis made with flowers. Making these beautiful floral arrangements that range from quick and simple Onam Pookalam designs in under 5-minutes to creating intricate Onapookkalams that take hours! And thanks to social media, we have access to the best Onam Pookalam tutorial videos ranging from Onapookalam designs for beginners to intricate Onam Pookalam drawings. Happy Onam 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Photos, New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Also Read | Onam 2020 Celebrations During COVID-19 Times: Women Performing Kaikottikali With Facemasks On and Synchronised Choreography Over Zoom Amid Pandemic Go Viral (See Pictures)

These floral carpets are made out of different varieties of colourful blossomed flowers. While the tradition of layout out Pookalam begins on Atham day (first day) itself, the size of this Athapoo is considerably small. This festivity is done on a larger scale on the last day of the festivity. The main factor that makes the Onam Pookalam stand out has to be the simplicity of the designs, which makes it possible for anyone and everyone to try their hand at it. From simple concentric circles made of colourful flower petals, to complex articulately crafted Pookalams, there is something for everyone to celebrate this auspicious day. Here are some of the best Onam Pookalam video tutorials to guide you! Onam Ashamsakal Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Onam 2020 in Malayalam With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

The Perfect Flowery Onam Pookalam

Also Read | Onam Ashamsakal 2020 Images & Wishes in Malayalam: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIF Images to Celebrate Kerala's Harvest Festival

This design is a go-to for anyone who is looking for traditional yet simple design of Onam Pookalam. This easy-to-follow video ensures that your house is Onam-ready with just the right videos.

Easy, Colourful & Super-quick!

This video is perfect for anyone who is new to this tradition of crafting a Pookalam. This easy and quick design only needs an array of different colourful flowers.

Extravagant Onam Pookalam

This design is perfect for anyone looking to unleash their inner artists! The rather intricate Pookalam needs just the right flowers and an eye for precision!

Extra Creative Pookalam Design

And if you are in the mood for something a little more creative but without too much effort, this design which uses leaves for a dash of green that makes this floral carpet pop!

In addition to Onam Pookalam, multiple other festivities are associated with this festival. One of the most famous parts of the Onam celebrations has to be the scrumptious nine+ course meal of Onam Sadhya that people prepare and relish at this auspicious time! We hope that these videos add more shine to your Onam celebrations!