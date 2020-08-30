Onam 2020 Celebrations During COVID-19 Times: Women Performing Kaikottikali With Facemasks On and Synchronised Choreography Over Zoom Amid Pandemic Go Viral (See Pictures)

Onam, the harvest of Kerala is celebrated with great pomp and fervour by Malayalees across the world. The ten-day festival witnesses grand festivities with Onasadhyam, boat races, pookalam, folk dances and a lot more. However, COVID-19 pandemic curtailed celebrations across the world reducing events to virtual programs. Amidst this people have taken to Zoom and other video conferencing platforms to celebrate the festival. Photos of women dressed in the traditional settu saree standing in front of lit lamps doing kaikottikali - a traditional folk dance performed by women - has gone viral. There are also pictures of women dressed traditionally adorning jasmine flowers, doing kaikottikali with facemasks. Happy Onam 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Photos, New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Conducts Aerial Survey of Flood-Affected Areas: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 30, 2020

It is great how people decided to celebrate the festival of the land by following measures against the spread of coronavirus. As the festival came closer, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the people of Kerala to celebrate Onam by following protocols of COVID-19 established in the state. He has also informed the people to avoid public gathering to contain the virus spread. Onam 2020 Simple Pookalam Designs for Home: Varying Floral Patterns to Adorn Your Courtyard on Kerala's Harvest Festival (Watch Videos)

Kaikottikali Wearing Facemasks And Performances Over Zoom:

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 30: MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Trains With Team Ahead of New Season

Can't miss the spirit of Onam covid or not..

Really loving the new versions of kaikottikali (with masks) , or over zoom - ladies doing their moves individually at home but synchronised choreography happening in the various boxes! Bravo. pic.twitter.com/5YgN5CG0Ge — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) August 30, 2020



According to the legend on which the festival is based, King Mahabali who once ruled the land, is believed to visit his subjects on Onam. Malayalees prepare for the day with varying festivities. Malayalees wake up early in the morning, wear new clothes, take bath and visit temples to offer prayers. They prepare a grand feast including sweet dishes and serve it on a banana leaf. People visit their loved ones and exchange gifts on the festival. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Onam!