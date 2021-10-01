The female fan who inspired Oasis's (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured at the Q Magazine music awards in London in 1995. (Getty)

This article is part of Yahoo's On This Day series.

It usually happens late at night in a crowded bar or during a wedding as the party begins to wind down, the acoustic guitar riff of “Wonderwall” or the opening notes of “Don’t Look Back In Anger” will begin to spill from the speakers, initiating a raucous sing-a-long.

It’s no understatement to call Oasis one of the most influential bands of the ‘90s. On this day in 1995, the British rock band led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, released their second album, “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?” to critical and commercial success. The album would go on to sell more than 347,000 copies in its first week in the U.K. and more than 22 million copies worldwide, and has been dubbed by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Although the brothers are known for their volatile relationship and hubris, much of “What’s the Story” was inspired by an American woman named Melissa Lim.

In Sept. 1994 during a gig at the infamous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, a heated and drug-fuelled argument broke out between Noel and Liam. Noel stormed off stage after Liam threw a tambourine at his head and flew to San Francisco to meet Lim, a woman he had met at a previous Oasis concert.

“I was going to disappear,” Noel said in the 2016 documentary “Supersonic.” “It was quite a traumatic time.”

Lim let Noel stay with her and used their time together trying her best to take care of the musician who wanted to end the band.

“We went to Huntington Park to clear his mind. We listened to music. We went record shopping. San Francisco has a reputation of being a place where bands come to die, like The Band and the Sex Pistols,” Lim said in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle. “I wasn’t going to let it happen on my watch. I told him ‘You can’t leave the band, you’re on the verge of something big!’”

It was during his period with Lim that Noel was inspired to write the song, “Talk Tonight” and the rocker was ready to rejoin the band and begin working on their next album. Lim claims the album’s title was taken from the way she used to answer the phone, “What’s the story, morning glory?”

Despite her influence on Noel, the pair drifted apart after he returned to the U.K. and eventually met his first wife, Meg Matthews.

Lim said their parting was amicable and recalls telling Noel, “It’s OK, I won’t look back in anger. I know we’re just friends.”