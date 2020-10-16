On The Mic: I'd rather be heard than liked, says Louis Ng

LISTEN: Use the above player to hear our full interview with Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng

SINGAPORE — For this episode of “On The Mic”, I spoke with People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament Louis Ng.

He's an activist as well as a politician, and we chatted about his NGO roots, how he came to enter politics and the strategies he’s picked up for getting his way in Parliament.

Known for championing a broad range of social issues – from single parents to gender equality and, more recently, tackling the dangers of secondhand smoke in homes – we also talked about his reputation for being a “woke” MP.

